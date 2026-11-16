XRP Ledger Developers Reveal Satoshi Bitcoin Code Origins in 2011

Ripple engineers uncover how the XRP Ledger inherited cryptographic code from Bitcoin in 2011. Details emerge on Satoshi Nakamoto's original contributions still used today.

The XRP Ledger, the foundational blockchain infrastructure powering the XRP digital asset, traces its deepest technical roots directly to the original Bitcoin protocol developed fifteen years ago. Early documentation and developer accounts reveal that the core engineering team, including David Schwartz and Jed McCaleb, utilized existing Bitcoin source code during the initial development phase in 2011 to establish a faster, more sustainable payment network.

Technical Lineage from Bitcoin Source Code

The historical record confirms that David Schwartz, who serves as CTO emeritus at Ripple, wrote the very first line of code for the XRP Ledger on November 11, 2011. This foundational work began while the team was still fascinated by Bitcoin and sought to address its limitations regarding transaction speed and energy sustainability. To accelerate development, the engineers integrated specific helper functions and cryptographic utilities directly from the Bitcoin client software.

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Jed McCaleb, one of the three original engineers who began developing the XRP Ledger alongside David Schwartz and Arthur Britto in 2011, explicitly incorporated timekeeping mechanisms from the Bitcoin source into the new system. These early integrations included specific comments originally written by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, which remained embedded in the codebase for several years after the network went live.

Satoshi Code Removal and Technical Evolution

Nik Bougalis, a former engineering lead at Ripple, systematically removed the residual Bitcoin dependencies from the XRP Ledger architecture, completing the process by the end of 2014. Specifically, in December 2014, Bougalis deleted the final instances of the timekeeping code alongside the embedded comment from Satoshi Nakamoto, which referenced the maritime adage regarding the importance of using precise chronometers.

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The rationale for removing this legacy code was primarily technical hygiene rather than security concern. As the XRP Ledger evolved and introduced new, native code modules, the inherited Bitcoin functions became obsolete remnants. Cleaning up this leftover code ensured that the network operated entirely on its own optimized logic without relying on external Bitcoin dependencies that no longer served a functional purpose.

Enduring Cryptographic Standards and Security

Despite the removal of the timekeeping code, two fundamental cryptographic design choices from Bitcoin remain active and widely used across the XRP Ledger today. The first is the use of the secp256k1 signature curve, a standard that David Schwartz noted was adopted to reassure the community about security by mirroring the proven cryptographic strength of Bitcoin.

The second enduring element is the specific method used to generate XRP Ledger addresses from public keys. This process utilizes a two-step hashing procedure applying SHA-256 followed by RIPEMD-160. While the XRP Ledger also supports the Ed25519 standard, meaning not every user relies on the Bitcoin-derived secp256k1 curve, the address generation method remains a universal standard for all participants in the network.

Legacy Impact on Modern Blockchain Development

The revelation of these technical origins highlights how early blockchain projects often built upon established cryptographic standards to ensure immediate trust and compatibility. The XRP Ledger developers utilized these shared foundations to create a payment-focused asset that could process transactions more efficiently than its predecessor.

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Historians of cryptocurrency note that the transition from inheriting Bitcoin code to developing a fully independent protocol marks a significant milestone in blockchain engineering. The cleanup efforts led by Nik Bougalis demonstrate the importance of maintaining clean codebases as networks mature and scale their transaction volumes globally.