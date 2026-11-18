XRP Ledger amendments XLS-65 and XLS-66 approach activation thresholds as trusted validators approve key DeFi upgrades. Analysis of voting progress and impact on XRP Ledger functionality.

The XRP Ledger is nearing a critical milestone in its decentralized finance evolution as validator consensus builds for two major protocol upgrades. Amendments XLS-65 and XLS-66 are progressing toward mainnet activation, with significant support from trusted network validators. These updates aim to enhance liquidity and introduce sophisticated asset management structures for the ecosystem.

XLS-65 Validator Consensus Status

The SingleAssetVault amendment, technically designated as XLS-65, has secured affirmative votes from 25 out of 35 trusted validators. This positions the proposal at a 71.43% consensus rate as of November 18, 2026. To proceed with its mandatory 14-day countdown to activation, the amendment requires approval from more than 80% of the validator set, which translates to at least 29 yes votes.

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With four additional votes required to reach the threshold, XLS-65 is well-positioned to hit the magic number before the end of 2026. The XRP Ledger protocol dictates that once an amendment achieves over 80% approval, it enters a 14-day period before implementation. If support drops below the 80% mark during this window, the activation timeline would be delayed indefinitely.

Functional Mechanics of Single Asset Vaults

XLS-65 introduces a new structural framework for aggregating assets from multiple depositors into a unified pool. This mechanism is designed to operate in conjunction with the on-chain Lending Protocol, providing a robust foundation for decentralized financial services. The amendment creates a Vault object that formally defines the state of a tokenized vault within the ledger.

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Each Vault object serves as a ledger entry type that tracks essential data, including available assets, issued shares, and total value. Users initiate the creation of a Vault object through the VaultCreate transaction. Once established, the vault is managed and tracked in an Owner Directory belonging to the Vault Owner account, ensuring clear governance and transparency.

Progress of LendingProtocolV1_1 Amendment

Concurrently, the LendingProtocolV1_1 amendment, identified as XLS-66, has received 24 yes votes from the 35 trusted validators. This results in a 68.57% consensus level as of November 18, 2026. Like XLS-65, XLS-66 requires more than 80% support, or 29 votes, to trigger its own 14-day activation countdown.

Five more affirmative votes are needed for XLS-66 to reach the necessary threshold. Given the current momentum, there is a strong possibility that this amendment will also secure the required number of votes before the close of 2026. Both amendments are pivotal for unlocking capital and liquidity on the XRP Ledger, addressing long-standing demands from institutional and retail users alike.

Impact on XRP Market and DeFi Expansion

The successful activation of these amendments is expected to significantly bolster the utility of the XRP Ledger. By enabling advanced lending and vault functionalities, the network positions itself to capture greater value in the decentralized finance sector. This technical progress coincides with market indicators suggesting XRP's market capitalization may return above $61 billion.

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While broader market movements involve other assets like Dogecoin and Solana, the internal development of the XRP Ledger remains a key driver for long-term value. The enhanced DeFi capabilities introduced by XLS-65 and XLS-66 provide the infrastructure necessary for sustained growth. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the remaining votes to determine the exact timing of these transformative updates.