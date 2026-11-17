XRP Ledger payment volumes hit 1.1 million while active users rise. Despite network growth, XRP price remains under pressure below key moving averages.

The XRP Ledger is witnessing a notable uptick in transaction activity, with the total payments volume reaching 746.3 million XRP. Network metrics show that the number of payments climbed to 1.1 million during the observed period. This surge in utility signals improving underlying activity on the blockchain, even as the asset price struggles to match the network's operational momentum. The growth represents a significant step forward for the ecosystem's engagement levels.

XRP Network Growth Versus Price Action

While the increase in payments is substantial, it is not record-breaking by any means. The current volume sits far below the all-time high of 7 billion XRP recorded previously. The lack of immediate price volatility on the market should not be viewed as a major issue in this context. The movement on the network most likely reflects improving activity that might proceed to price moves in the future, rather than indicating a lack of interest. Market observers note that network health and price action do not always move in lockstep.

Also read XRP Ledger Developers Reveal Satoshi Bitcoin Code Origins in 2011

Account Metrics Signal Recovery Potential

Other critical metrics, such as Active Accounts, Active Users, and Accounts Created, are also on the rise, providing further evidence of network expansion. Active accounts now sit at 41,600, while the number of active users has reached 251,100. These figures bring up a good possibility for investors that the network is responding positively to current conditions. The data suggests a potential recovery ground sooner rather than later, even though the recent performance of XRP leaves a lot to be desired for short-term traders.

XRP Price Trading Dynamics and Support Levels

XRP is currently trading at $0.9581, having recently broken the $1 threshold. This breach essentially enabled a rapid decrease, with the asset dipping to around $0.89 during the subsequent drop. XRP is currently trading below all the moving averages shown on the chart, indicating a bearish technical setup. The downtrend is way stronger than the bullish reversal attempts XRP had recently, suggesting that sellers are currently in control of the price action.

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Technical Indicators and Market Pressure

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the 30 line, meaning the asset is close to oversold territory. Unfortunately, the market is brutal right now and clearly showing some serious pressure on the asset. Network activity rises, but so does the bear market pressure, so a quick reaction in price shouldn't be expected. The current environment requires patience as the asset navigates through a phase of consolidation and downward momentum.

Conditions for Future Bullish Reversal

A confirmed recovery would only come if we witness specific signs of a bull run, such as higher highs and sustained buying from investors. For now, that recovery is yet to be confirmed by the market structure. While the network fundamentals appear strong, the market is moving forward cautiously. There is a good chance that prices won't react positively to the network growth immediately, despite it being a positive development for long-term holders. Traders are advised to monitor for sustained buying volume before expecting a significant shift in trend.