XRP Ledger Active Accounts Surpass 41,000 Amid Price Struggles Near $1

XRP Ledger active accounts rise to 41,700 as retail investors likely liquidate holdings. XRP price hovers near $1, facing bearish pressure despite increased network usage.

XRP Ledger active accounts have crossed the 41,000 threshold, reaching approximately 41,700 unique senders, according to the latest network data. This metric indicates a substantial rise in transactional activity compared to the 30-day average of 29,300 accounts. However, this surge in on-chain activity has provided little relief for the XRP price, which continues to struggle near the critical $1 mark. The current trading level stands at approximately $1.0475, placing the asset on the edge of a potential breakdown below the psychological $1 threshold.

Network Activity Surges Among Retail Investors

The recent spike in unique sender counts suggests heightened engagement from retail investors who appear to be adjusting their portfolios. Analysts suggest that this activity is likely driven by individuals attempting to cover losses or rapidly exit their XRP positions. While the number of active addresses is significantly higher than the monthly average, it remains well below the all-time high of 106,000 accounts recorded previously. The data indicates that fear among investors may be growing, prompting many to move funds to exchanges for liquidation purposes.

Also read XRP Ledger Resets Testnet And Devnet To Resolve Server Issues

Price Struggles Below Moving Averages

XRP is currently trading below all major moving averages displayed on recent charts, signaling a dominant bearish trend. The asset has retreated to levels last seen before the August recovery rally. Technical analysis reveals that the downward pressure is significantly stronger than the bullish reversal attempts observed in October. If the price breaks below $1, it could trigger a rapid decrease, as many traders aim to break even on their positions rather than sustain further losses.

Broader Market Pressure and Competing Signals

The broader cryptocurrency market is experiencing severe pressure, with similar volatility observed in other major assets. Price analysis for November 12 indicates a challenging environment for Solana, Gram, Hyperliquid, and Bitcoin. These assets are also facing significant headwinds, contributing to a general market downturn that impacts XRP. The inflows and outflows on exchanges likely reflect a mix of usual trading activities and strategic moves toward self-custody, but the screenshots do not clearly separate these distinct behaviors.

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Future Outlook Requires Bullish Confirmation

Market recovery for XRP will only be confirmed if specific signs of a bull run emerge, such as higher highs and sustained buying pressure. For now, the possibility of a further downturn remains a real threat, potentially exacerbating the current bearish sentiment. Network activity alone does not accurately reflect seller activity, as the data does not distinguish between buying and selling transactions. Investors should monitor these technical indicators closely as they navigate the volatile trading conditions.

IPX Expands Payment Options to LINE FRIENDS

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