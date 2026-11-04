XRP Ledger Activates FixCleanup3_4_0 to Secure Token Issuance and AMMs

The XRP Ledger activated the fixCleanup3_4_0 amendment on Nov. 4 to resolve security weaknesses in token issuance and improve automated market maker stability and lending functions.

The XRP Ledger successfully activated a critical security patch on November 4, introducing the FixCleanup3_4_0 amendment to the network. This update addresses a significant vulnerability related to token issuance while simultaneously enhancing the reliability of automated market makers and lending protocols.

Developers implemented this amendment to resolve a potential weakness in delegated permissions that could have allowed unauthorized token creation. The FixCleanup3_4_0 update ensures that accounts with only burn permissions cannot accidentally or maliciously issue new tokens during zero-balance transactions.

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Security Fixes for Token Issuance

The primary driver for the FixCleanup3_4_0 amendment is the correction of a critical flaw in how the XRP Ledger handles delegated permissions for token issuers. Token issuers on the network can grant specific accounts the authority to perform certain tasks on their behalf. For example, a stablecoin issuer might delegate the power to burn tokens to a separate account to facilitate customer redemptions.

Previously, a technical loophole existed where a zero-balance transaction designated for burning could inadvertently result in the issuance of new tokens. This unexpected behavior represented a significant security risk that could undermine the integrity of the ledger. The latest amendment closes this gap by strictly preventing any burn-only delegated payment from triggering the creation of new assets.

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By enforcing stricter rules on these delegated actions, the XRP Ledger network ensures that token supply remains controlled and predictable. This update is essential for maintaining trust in decentralized finance applications built on the platform, as it eliminates a vector for unintended supply inflation.

Enhancements to Automated Market Makers

Beyond token issuance security, the FixCleanup3_4_0 amendment introduces substantial improvements to the functionality of automated market makers on the XRP Ledger. These decentralized trading mechanisms are central to liquidity provision and asset exchange within the ecosystem. The update specifically targets and prevents invalid auction bids that could previously disrupt trading operations.

The amendment also refines how liquidity withdrawals and token clawbacks operate within these automated market maker pools. Prior to this update, certain edge cases could lead to unexpected calculation errors or rounding issues. These discrepancies, while potentially small, could accumulate and cause failures in liquidity pools over time.

By correcting these calculation methodologies, the network makes liquidity pool operations more robust and predictable. Users and developers can now rely on more consistent outcomes when interacting with automated market makers, reducing the risk of transaction failures or unexpected losses due to rounding errors.

Improvements to Lending and Single Asset Vaults

The FixCleanup3_4_0 update also brings critical refinements to Single Asset Vaults and the proposed native lending infrastructure on the XRP Ledger. These vaults are fundamental to the network's emerging decentralized finance ecosystem, allowing users to deposit assets for lending purposes. The amendment addresses how rounding is handled when assets enter or exit these vaults.

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Ensuring precise asset accounting is vital for the integrity of lending protocols. The previous system occasionally resulted in transactions transferring slightly more or fewer assets than intended due to rounding limitations. The new code ensures that these micro-discrepancies are eliminated, guaranteeing that the correct amount of assets is transferred during vault operations.

This level of precision is necessary for the scalability of native lending features on the XRP Ledger. By removing potential sources of error in asset handling, the network lays a more solid foundation for complex financial instruments. This reliability is crucial for attracting institutional users and developers who require deterministic financial outcomes.

Impact on Network Stability and Future Development

The activation of the FixCleanup3_4_0 amendment marks a significant step forward in the maturity of the XRP Ledger network. These technical updates collectively enhance the security, reliability, and predictability of core functionalities. The focus on fixing delegation loopholes and refining automated market maker mechanics demonstrates a commitment to operational excellence.

These changes are expected to have a direct positive impact on the stability of decentralized applications built on the platform. Traders and lenders can operate with greater confidence, knowing that the underlying mechanisms are less prone to unexpected errors or security exploits. This stability is a key factor in the long-term adoption of the technology.

As the XRP Ledger continues to evolve, amendments like FixCleanup3_4_0 play a crucial role in hardening the infrastructure against potential threats. The network remains focused on providing a robust platform for decentralized finance, token issuance, and automated trading. This latest update reinforces its position as a secure and efficient blockchain solution.