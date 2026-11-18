XRP Ledger Foundation secures independent verification from CertiK for GL1 architecture and resiliency standards, marking a major step for institutional adoption and tokenized assets.

The XRP Ledger Foundation has achieved a critical milestone in its strategy to attract institutional investors by becoming the first public permissionless layer-1 blockchain to have its core operational principles independently verified. This validation specifically targets the Architecture and Resiliency standards set forth by the Global Layer One ( GL1) Market Infrastructure Toolkit, a framework designed to standardize digital financial infrastructure for global markets.

Independent Verification From CertiK

The XRP Ledger Foundation conducted a comprehensive self-assessment of its network protocols and submitted extensive evidence to demonstrate compliance with strict institutional requirements. This internal evaluation was then subjected to rigorous independent verification by the prominent blockchain security firm CertiK. The security firm reviewed the foundation's responses and technical documentation to confirm that the network's structural integrity and operational resilience met the specified criteria.

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The official independent attestation report confirming this verification was publicly released on November 13. This document serves as a formal acknowledgment that the XRP Ledger meets high-level benchmarks for reliability, a factor that is increasingly vital for traditional financial entities considering integration with distributed ledger technologies. The release of this report strengthens the assertion that the XRP Ledger can support the rigorous demands of institutional financial infrastructure.

GL1 Standards And Framework

The Global Layer One initiative represents a collaborative effort involving prominent financial institutions and policymakers aiming to establish uniform standards for digital financial infrastructure. The primary objective of this initiative is to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions for tokenized assets while ensuring that underlying blockchain networks adhere to internationally recognized standards for financial market operations.

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The GL1 Market Infrastructure Toolkit evaluates blockchain networks against ten distinct principles, including governance, legal foundation, settlement finality, architecture, operational resiliency, access, interoperability, and privacy. While the toolkit is comprehensive, the current verification by CertiK focused exclusively on the principles of Architecture and Resiliency. This specific focus addresses the fundamental structural robustness required for networks handling significant financial value.

Addressing Institutional Requirements

In conjunction with the verification process, the XRP Ledger Foundation provided detailed explanations on how its decentralized nature addresses risks typically associated with private or permissioned networks. The foundation highlighted that its open-source governance model and protocol amendment processes are designed to manage risks effectively without relying on centralized control structures often found in traditional banking systems.

Brett Mollin, the executive director of the XRP Ledger Foundation, emphasized the necessity of providing financial institutions with tangible evidence of compliance rather than merely pitching theoretical ideas. This approach aims to bridge the gap between innovative blockchain technology and the conservative risk management frameworks used by established banks and asset managers.

Future Roadmap And Market Context

The XRP Ledger Foundation has committed to continuing its assessment updates in alignment with the ongoing development of GL1 principles and future protocol amendments activated on the network. This continuous engagement demonstrates a long-term commitment to evolving alongside regulatory and industry standards, ensuring sustained relevance for regulated financial institutions seeking blockchain-based settlement and tokenization solutions.

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This development occurs as banks and asset managers increasingly explore blockchain technology to enable the tokenization of deposits, stablecoins, investment funds, and other complex financial instruments. By securing independent verification, the XRP Ledger positions itself as a viable infrastructure candidate for these institutions, potentially unlocking new avenues for liquidity and efficiency in global finance.