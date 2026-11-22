XRP, Hyperliquid and Dogecoin trade below major moving averages as selling pressure intensifies. Key support levels at $0.90 and $0.054 are crucial for preventing further decline.

XRP, Hyperliquid and Dogecoin are approaching important price levels as selling pressure keeps rising. All three trade below major moving averages, leaving traders focused on nearby support and the strength of any short-term rebound. The sections below review the main price levels, market developments and conditions that could shape their next moves.

XRP Price Decline and Key Technical Levels

XRP remains under significant bearish pressure, trading near $0.9316 after a sharp decline from September highs around $1.65. The daily chart reveals XRP has fallen below all its major moving averages, including the 200-day moving average near $1.30, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains around 30-35, suggesting weak momentum and approaching oversold conditions. Immediate support stands at $0.90, followed by the critical $0.85 level. A breakdown below this region could accelerate losses toward $0.80. Conversely, buyers must reclaim $1.00 to initiate a meaningful recovery, with stronger resistance around $1.10 and $1.20.

Also read XRP Death Cross Signals Downtrend Amid ETF Outflows and Market Sentiment

Hyperliquid Market Structure and Tokenomics

Hyperliquid, also known as HYPE, trades near $62.43 after a steep decline from September highs around $97. The daily chart reveals a deteriorating technical structure, with lower highs and lower lows suggesting bears remain firmly in control. HYPE has slipped below its major moving averages, including the 200-day moving average near $68, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 35, indicating weakening momentum and approaching oversold conditions. Immediate support lies between $60 and $61. A decisive breakdown below this region could expose $57, followed by the crucial 52-55 demand zone. Conversely, buyers must reclaim 68-70 to establish a meaningful recovery, with stronger resistance around 76-78.

Hyperliquid Expansion Challenges and Buybacks

Protocol-funded token buybacks continue to support its long-term investment narrative. However, increasing competition, token unlock concerns, and declining fee capture from builder-operated markets have complicated sentiment. Hyperliquid's proposed expansion into regulated US perpetual futures markets could attract institutional participation, although implementation remains subject to regulatory approval. Meanwhile, scheduled token releases continue to raise questions about whether buyback demand can absorb additional supply. Holding $60 could encourage a technical rebound toward $68, but sustained recovery requires stronger buying volume and renewed momentum.

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Dogecoin Oversold Signals and Institutional Demand

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to face intense selling pressure, trading near $0.05558 after declining sharply from September highs above $0.10. The daily chart reveals a persistent bearish structure, with lower highs and lower lows reflecting sustained weakness across the DOGE market. DOGE trades below all major moving averages, including the 200-day moving average near $0.085, reinforcing the broader downtrend. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 25-30, indicating oversold conditions that could encourage a short-term rebound. Immediate support stands at $0.054, followed by the psychological $0.05 level. A decisive breakdown below this zone could expose $0.045. Conversely, buyers must reclaim $0.06 to establish recovery momentum, with stronger resistance around $0.065 and $0.07.

Cryptocurrency Market Sentiment and ETF Flows

Broader market conditions remain challenging. Bitcoin's November 20 decline below $60,000 intensified cryptocurrency market uncertainty, while weakening risk appetite continued to weigh on speculative assets. Dogecoin has been particularly vulnerable to the decline. Institutional demand also appears subdued. Recent reports indicate US spot Dogecoin ETFs recorded zero net flows between October 14 and November 16, highlighting limited new investment activity. Despite oversold conditions, DOGE's technical outlook remains bearish. Holding $0.054 could trigger a relief rally toward $0.06, but sustained recovery requires stronger buying volume.

Future Events and International Summits

Synopsis Edition 7: International Online Summit to Take Place on December 14-20, 2026. This upcoming event may provide further context for market participants monitoring long-term industry developments. While immediate focus remains on price action, such gatherings often highlight regulatory shifts and technological advancements that could influence asset valuations in subsequent quarters.