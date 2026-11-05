XRP Golden Cross Signal Boosts Bullish Sentiment Amid Whale Accumulation

XRP forms a golden cross against Bitcoin while whales accumulate 60 million tokens and exchange outflows spike. Analysis of NEAR and other top cryptos for November 5.

XRP has formed a new short-term golden cross versus Bitcoin, creating a technical signal that the market is currently weighing for potential upside momentum. This development arrives on November 5 and represents a critical juncture for the asset, as traders evaluate whether these chart patterns can sustain a broader bullish reversal. The signal coincides with significant on-chain activity, including substantial whale accumulation and a sharp decline in exchange-supplied liquidity.

The Golden Cross Mechanism Defined

A golden cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average, a formation often interpreted as a bullish indicator. In this specific instance for XRP, the 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average. This technical setup is particularly important for the asset because it could propel renewed strength against Bitcoin in the near term. On a 24-hour basis, XRP has already shown early signs of outperforming its largest competitor by market capitalization. Specifically, XRP recorded percentage gains of 2.19% while Bitcoin increased by 1.74% in the same timeframe.

Also read Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Defends RLUSD and XRP Partnership

Whale Activity and Exchange Outflows

Crypto analyst Ali highlighted a significant spike in XRP exchange outflows during a recent post on X. He noted that around 01:00 UTC on the current date, approximately 13.24 million XRP were withdrawn from exchanges. This massive withdrawal potentially reduces the immediate supply available for sale, thereby tightening market liquidity. Simultaneously, some of the largest holders, known as whales, have been aggressively buying, increasing their collective holdings by nearly 60 million XRP over the last week.

The Binance Scarcity Index for XRP has also achieved its highest level since 2022. This metric signals a growing scarcity of the token on the Binance platform, driven by a decline in the amount of supply available for trading compared with previous periods. These factors combine to build a strong bullish case for the asset, although analysts caution that a golden cross is not a guarantee of sustained upside. Traders will be closely watching price action to see if it confirms the technical signal before entering new positions.

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Technical Targets and Market Impact

Ali stated that he is specifically watching for a move toward the $1.60 price level. A break above this resistance would put the $2.10 target in focus for buyers. While exchange outflows and whale accumulation are building the bullish narrative, the charts will ultimately decide whether XRP achieves a breakout. This technical analysis is part of a broader market review that includes price assessments for Ethereum, Near Protocol, and Zcash. The market is weighing whether these technical signals can underpin more upside across the broader cryptocurrency sector.

Ecosystem Developments and AI Integration

Separate from the price action, t54 Labs has announced a partnership with Altair to bring AI model-token bill settlement to the XRP Ledger. This collaboration integrates artificial intelligence financial tools directly into the blockchain infrastructure. Altair is now an x402 merchant on the XRPL AI Hub, utilizing a daily-invoice resource that accepts settlement in RLUSD. This move expands the utility of the ledger beyond simple value transfer to complex AI-driven financial settlements.

In other ecosystem news, IPX Plans aims to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS Online and Offline Stores. This initiative seeks to expand IP experiences beyond content and merchandise, integrating digital tokens into physical retail environments. Meanwhile, NEAR Mobile has hit number one in finance app rankings and charts across 38 countries. This achievement signals that the NEAR ecosystem is gaining significant momentum as developers and users adopt new financial applications on the network.