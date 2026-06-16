XRP gives back gains after 10% rally as traders take profit near $1.25

Asian demand and ETF inflows helped push XRP through $1.20, but the token struggled to hold its highs after running into fresh selling near a key resistance zone.

Asian demand and ETF inflows helped push XRP through $1.20, but the token struggled to hold its highs after running into fresh selling near a key resistance zone.

XRP briefly broke above the long-standing $1.20 ceiling and touched near $1.25 before profit-taking cut the rally and shifted attention to whether the breakout can hold. Strong volume and a confirmed breakout from early-June consolidation improved XRP’s short-term technical picture, but a sustained recovery likely requires a move through the $1.30 area.

Traders are watching $1.20 as key support, $1.25 as immediate resistance, and $1.30–$1.32 as the next upside target, with a drop back below $1.20 risking a retreat toward $1.14–$1.15. XRP finally broke through the $1.20 level that had capped rallies for weeks, but buyers couldn't keep control of the move.

After climbing as much as 10% and briefly trading near $1.25, the token ran into profit-taking that pushed it off session highs, putting the focus back on whether the breakout can hold rather than how far it can extend. • XRP ETFs recorded a second straight week of inflows, attracting $10.68 million and lifting cumulative inflows to roughly $1.44 billion.

• South Korea's Upbit exchange accounted for 31% of XRP wallet-flow activity by June 14, up from 13% a week earlier, highlighting strong regional demand. • XRP climbed from roughly $1.14 to a session high near $1.25 before pulling back. • The breakout was driven by a volume surge that reached more than 180 million XRP, easily clearing resistance around $1.20. • Volume was strong enough to validate the breakout, distinguishing it from several failed rallies seen earlier this month.

What traders should watch• $1.25 becomes immediate resistance after attracting profit-taking during the rally. • A move back below $1.20 would weaken the bullish case and raise the risk of another return toward the $1.14-$1.15 area. CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.

In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.

Profit-taking across bitcoin, ether, solana as traders wait on the Iran signing





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