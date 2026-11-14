XRP Falls Below One Dollar Amid Nvidia Concerns and Dollar Strength

XRP drops below $1 to $0.972 amid a weeklong selloff, extending losses to nine consecutive days and slipping out of the top five crypto assets by market cap. While the price falls over 30 percent in seven weeks, whale wallets show a 5.15 percent increase, suggesting accumulation. The U.S. dollar index hits a high since April 2025, exacerbating market weakness.

The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn as Ripple's native token XRP fell below the psychologically important one-dollar mark. This decline occurred during a weeklong selloff that was further exacerbated by broader market anxieties and specific concerns regarding leadership turmoil at Nvidia Corporation, a major player in the artificial intelligence sector whose struggles weighed heavily on the tech-driven crypto trade.

XRP reached a low of $0.972 in the early Saturday trading session, extending a streak of nine consecutive days of losses that began on November 5, 2026. If the current downward trend continues to close the day in the red, it will mark the tenth consecutive day of declines, representing the longest losing streak for the asset since the beginning of 2026.

Also read Bitcoin Falls Below $68,000 to Test Critical 200-Week Moving Average

Dollar Strength Weighs on Crypto Market

At the time of the latest reporting, XRP had dropped 2.58 percent to trade at $0.986 over the last twenty-four hours. This decline coincided with broader weakness across the cryptocurrency market, which was driven in part by a strengthening U.S. dollar. The dollar index climbed to its highest level since April 2025 on Friday, following the release of inflation data earlier in the week that came in significantly hotter than market expectations.

This macroeconomic pressure has created a challenging environment for digital assets, which often struggle against a strengthening fiat currency. The downward pressure on XRP is now putting its position among the cryptocurrency market's top five assets under severe threat. Due to the deepening broad market selloff, XRP has slipped out of the top five by market capitalization, currently sitting in sixth place below the USDC stablecoin.

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The cryptocurrency now holds a market valuation of approximately $62.72 billion, down nearly 16 percent on a weekly basis. Despite this bearish price action, on-chain data presents a contrasting narrative regarding long-term holder behavior. Wallets holding ten thousand or more XRP tokens have experienced a rapid uptick during November, reaching approximately 343,500 such wallets. This represents an increase of 16,815 wallets, or 5.15 percent, over a nine-month period, creating a positive divergence from the falling price.

Large Holders Accumulate Despite Price Slump

The XRP price has dropped more than 30 percent over the past seven weeks, while the numbers of shark and whale holders are increasing. This trend suggests that some higher-capital traders are using the current market fear to accumulate positions rather than abandoning the asset, indicating a potential belief in future recovery among institutional or large-scale investors. Market analysts have identified the one-dollar level as the key price point for XRP to defend in the immediate future.

If wallets holding ten thousand or more tokens continue on this rapid upward growth trajectory while XRP holds the one-dollar support level and Bitcoin stabilizes, a reclaim of the price to the range of one dollar and ten cents to one dollar and fifteen cents could develop quickly. However, losing the one-dollar mark while the wallet growth trend reverses would likely create a short-term selloff.

Retail FUD May Trigger Short-Term Bounce

This scenario could be followed by retail fear, uncertainty, and doubt, which should quickly lead to a bounce, although potentially to lower levels. In such a bearish scenario, XRP might aim for the $0.77 level, which was last reached in October 2025.

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Meanwhile, in unrelated financial news, Alfa-Bank took center stage at the FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter event, delivering an AI leadership keynote and receiving the AI Leadership Award, highlighting the continued integration of artificial intelligence across traditional banking sectors despite the volatility in the digital asset space.