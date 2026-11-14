XRP Falls Below $1 Amid 9-Day Losing Streak and ETF Outflows

XRP price drops below $1 for the first time since August as spot XRP ETFs face significant outflows. Whale activity hits 2026 highs despite broader market red days.

The price of XRP dropped below $1 for the first time since August, closing a nine-day streak of red daily candles. The cryptocurrency touched a low of $0.9974 during this latest decline, marking a significant psychological break for the digital asset. This recent movement follows a sharp reversal from autumn highs near $1.60.

Market analysts note that XRP has lost almost 38% of its value since reaching its peak in early November. Despite the aggressive selling pressure and consecutive days of losses, technical indicators suggest the asset is not currently in a state of uncontrolled free fall. The broader market context remains bearish, with Bitcoin dipping below $70,000 and altcoins suffering widespread declines.

Also read XRP Price Plummets Below $1 as Selling Pressure Surges

Technical Analysis and Trading Range

Weekly Bollinger Bands indicate that XRP is still trading within its established historical range. The lower boundary of the weekly band sits at $0.90, providing a technical floor that keeps the current price above critical support levels. Traders are closely monitoring this zone as a potential stabilization point after the recent volatility.

The last time XRP traded below $1 was on August 14, when the price fell to $0.986 according to TradingView data. Since that event, the market has seen various fluctuations, but the current drop below the one-dollar mark has reignited concerns among short-term holders. The extended losing streak has added to the negative sentiment surrounding the asset.

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ETF Outflows and Institutional Capital

Spot XRP ETFs recorded net outflows of $18.04 million by November 13, reflecting shifting investor sentiment. The total net assets of these funds stood at $1.16 billion as of November 12, a notable decrease from $1.51 billion on October 28. Since their launch, the cumulative net inflow for these funds has reached $1.79 billion.

The Bitwise XRP ETF remains the largest of the five available funds, holding net assets of $420.29 million. Earlier outflows included $10.42 million on November 9 and $7.62 million on November 10, with no flows recorded on November 11 and 12. These figures highlight the cautious approach of institutional investors amid the broader market downturn.

Whale Accumulation and Market Outlook

According to Santiment data, the number of wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP increased by 2,260 over the past 30 days. Large holders are showing continued interest, with the count of wallets holding 1 million XRP or more reaching 2,147 as of November 13. This figure represents the highest number of such whale wallets recorded in 2026.

Traders are also positioning themselves around macroeconomic events, specifically betting on a December Federal Reserve rate hike following October U.S. inflation data. The CME FedWatch tool indicates that market participants are pricing in this potential policy adjustment. The interplay between whale accumulation and macroeconomic expectations will likely dictate the next major price direction for XRP.