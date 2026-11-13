XRP Faces Critical $1 Support Test Amid Rising Selling Pressure and Speculative Short Positions

XRP trading at $1.02 approaches a major psychological threshold as speculative shorts increase and spot sellers outweigh buyers by $48.2 million, though bullish funding rates hint at potential stabilization if the $1 level holds against increasing market pressure.

The cryptocurrency market is currently witnessing a period of intense volatility and speculative maneuvering, particularly within the XRP ecosystem, as traders navigate a precarious price environment.

Market data indicates that speculative traders are actively attempting to capitalize on downward price movements, with many opening futures positions that suggest a bearish sentiment. Specifically, the influx of new positions is heavily skewed towards shorts, a trend that has coincided with a decline in XRP's price alongside a significant rise in open interest.

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XRP Price Faces Critical $1.00 Support

This combination typically signals that investors are betting against the asset's near-term value, creating a complex dynamic where price action and market positioning are diverging in ways that could lead to further instability. The price of XRP is currently trading at approximately $1.02, reflecting a modest decline of 1.46% over the past twenty-four hours.

This downward pressure is bringing the asset dangerously close to the critical psychological and technical support level of $1.00, which many analysts view as a crucial threshold for a potential recovery. Historical data from earlier in the trading session reveals that XRP briefly dipped below the $1 mark, touching lows of $0.9961 before rebounding.

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However, this dip is significant because it exposes a dense cluster of long liquidations just below the dollar threshold. The presence of such a cluster suggests that a breach below this level could trigger a cascade of forced selling, potentially accelerating the downward momentum and leading to a deeper correction. Despite this bearish technical setup, there are counter-signals from the derivatives market that hint at a possible stabilization.

Funding Rates Show Slight Bullish Bias

Funding rates, which are a key indicator of sentiment in the futures market, are currently tilted slightly towards the bulls. At a rate of 0.0080%, the funding metric is just below the neutral base of 0.01%, suggesting that while the tilt is small, long positions are still being paid a slight premium.

This subtle bullish bias, combined with the potential for a recovery if the $1 level holds, offers a glimmer of hope for long-term holders who have weathered recent volatility. However, the broader market mechanics present a challenging outlook for immediate recovery. A notable uptick in trading volume serves as a direct indicator of increasing pressure on the asset. Spot market data shows a substantial surge in volume, increasing by 46.7% over the observed period.

More critically, sellers are currently outweighing buyers by a margin of $48.2 million. This imbalance indicates that despite the small bullish tilt in funding rates, the actual flow of capital in the spot market is dominated by those looking to exit positions. While this does not guarantee a prolonged bearish trend, it clearly demonstrates that there is significant selling pressure ready to push the price lower if support levels fail.

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Buyers Must Defend $1.00 Against Selling

The immediate future for XRP hinges on whether buyers can effectively defend the $1.00 level against this sustained selling pressure. If the buyers fail to hold this line, the asset may face further downside risks, potentially testing lower support structures. Conversely, a successful defense could lead to the anticipated stabilization and subsequent recovery, turning the current fear into an opportunity for long-term accumulation.

The coming hours will be decisive in determining whether the bullish sentiment in funding rates can overcome the heavy selling volume in the spot market.