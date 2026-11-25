CryptoQuant data reveals XRP exchange inflows fell from 6 billion in October to 4.61 billion last month. Binance led transfers, signaling reduced immediate sell pressure despite recent volatility.

Large-scale transfers of XRP tokens into cryptocurrency exchanges have declined over the past month, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment among traders. Data from CryptoQuant shows that approximately 4.61 billion XRP flowed into exchanges over the last 30 days. This figure represents a notable decrease from the 6 billion XRP recorded in October, suggesting that immediate selling pressure has eased slightly despite continued market volatility.

XRP Inflows Show Monthly Decline

The reduction in exchange deposits from 6 billion to 4.61 billion XRP provides a clearer picture of current trader behavior. While the broader crypto market has faced consistent selling pressure, the lower volume of transfers this period suggests that panic-driven liquidations are less intense than they were in the previous month. Traders are still moving significant amounts of the asset, but the total volume indicates a moderation in the urgency to exit positions.

Also read 270 Million XRP Withdrawn from Uphold as Large Holders Signal Shift in Market Strategy

Binance Leads Exchange Transfers

Binance recorded the highest volume of XRP inflows, accounting for 1.221 billion XRP during the 30-day window. This massive deposit highlights Binance as the primary hub for traders looking to liquidate or hold the asset on centralized platforms. The platform's leadership in inflows underscores the concentration of trading activity and liquidity on this specific exchange compared to its competitors in the current market cycle.

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Other Exchanges See Significant Volume

Following Binance, OKX handled 866.51 million XRP transfers, establishing itself as the second-largest destination for incoming tokens. Bybit followed with 662.57 million XRP, demonstrating its continued relevance in the high-volume trading segment. Smaller but substantial inflows were also observed at Upbit, which received 176.96 million XRP, and Bitget, which recorded 140.02 million XRP. These figures collectively illustrate the distribution of selling pressure across multiple major trading venues.

Market Confidence and ETF Context

The fluctuation in XRP flows coincides with broader market struggles and questions regarding investor confidence. While the asset suffered larger losses this month compared to last, the easing of inflows may hint at stabilization. Additionally, the Bitwise XRP ETF has averaged $14 million in daily trading over its first year, providing a separate institutional metric for the asset's ongoing market presence and liquidity dynamics.