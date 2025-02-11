XRP ETF Race Heats Up: Grayscale, Nasdaq, and CBOE File Applications

Major financial institutions are pushing for the launch of XRP-based ETFs, signaling a potential shift in accessibility to the cryptocurrency.

The race to launch an XRP Exchange Traded Fund ( ETF ) is heating up, with prominent financial institutions like Grayscale , Nasdaq , and CBOE vying for market dominance. Each entity has filed applications with the Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) to introduce XRP -based ETF s. This surge in interest isn't limited to a few players; the momentum is building steadily across the industry. Grayscale aims to transform its existing XRP Trust into a fully-fledged ETF .

Nasdaq, meanwhile, is championing listings for both XRP and Litecoin ETFs from CoinShares, a renowned digital asset management firm. This initiative is supported by four prominent asset managers: Canary, 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree. \The anticipation surrounding this potential shift in accessibility to XRP is palpable. However, the actual timeline for approval is shrouded in uncertainty. While the SEC review process can be expedited, the subsequent S-1 registration process often introduces delays. Industry experts suggest a more realistic timeframe of eight to twelve months. This timeframe encompasses not only SEC approval but also the rigorous process of S-1 registration and its associated scrutiny. Despite these potential hurdles, legal experts believe that the remaining issues are relatively minor and primarily address specific XRP sales on exchanges. The crucial aspect, the classification of XRP as a security, has already been settled in favor of the cryptocurrency. This legal clarity is a significant catalyst for regulatory approval of XRP-based ETFs.\The landscape of cryptocurrency-based ETFs is evolving rapidly. Increasing investor interest, substantial financial backing, and support from major players in the financial sector are driving this trend. The demand for exposure to crypto assets through regulated ETFs is undeniable, and firms are positioning themselves to capitalize on this burgeoning market. While the path to widespread adoption may require time, the current trajectory suggests that XRP stands to benefit significantly from the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency-based ETFs. Whether XRP-based ETFs will be the next big thing in the blockchain world remains to be seen, but the pieces are undoubtedly falling into place





