XRP Drops to Two-Year Low as 240 Million Tokens Shift in Silent Wallets

XRP hits $0.89 while 240 million tokens move between private wallets without reaching exchanges. Stablecoin market cap also declines significantly.

XRP reached a two-year low of $0.89 on the weekend as a massive movement of 240 million tokens shifted between private wallets. The price first dropped below $1 on November 13 for the first time since mid-August. On-chain data confirms the coins never reached a crypto exchange during this transfer.

Massive Transfer Mechanics Revealed

Whale Alert flagged two transfers of 120 million XRP each, worth a combined $215.2 million. These transfers occurred seven minutes apart according to tracking data. Both movements passed through the same three specific wallets, as shown by XRPSCAN records.

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The funds left an unlabeled address starting with rGMiNv and moved to an intermediate wallet starting with r3bh7p. They then moved almost instantly to a third address starting with rpxh7h. After the second transfer, only 98 XRP remained on the first address.

Ownership Status and Market Data

TrackWhale marked the activity of these wallets as rotation. None of the three addresses is linked to a crypto exchange or to Ripple's escrow accounts. The owner of the wallets is not known, and the 240 million XRP did not reach any exchange after the transfers.

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Meanwhile, SoSoValue reported that the funds recorded net outflows of $19.13 million between November 9 and November 13. This was their worst week since March 2026. Additionally, Glassnode data shows that the combined market cap of the USDT and USDC stablecoins went down by $17 billion over the past month.

Liquidation Pressure and Price Action

Below $67,000, XRP futures liquidations reached $27 million in 24 hours. Ninety-seven percent of these liquidations were long positions according to CoinGlass. Loans backed by cbXRP were also liquidated on Morpho according to the DeFi protocol's data.

At press time, XRP has recovered to $0.963 after hitting the low of $0.89. The financial market information provided is intended for informational purposes only. Investors are advised to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.

Broader Market Context and Implications

The silent movement of 240 million XRP highlights the opacity of large wallet activities in the crypto sector. The lack of exchange inflows suggests the tokens are being held or moved for strategic reasons rather than immediate selling pressure. This contrasts with the high liquidation rates seen in futures markets.

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Stablecoin market cap decline of $17 billion indicates broader liquidity shifts. The worst weekly net outflows since March 2026 reflect significant investor behavior changes. The recovery to $0.963 shows market resilience despite the drop below $1.