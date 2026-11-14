XRP Drops Below $1 Amid Nvidia Turmoil and Longest Losing Streak Since 2026

XRP falls below $1 mark for first time since 2026, dropping to $0.972 as Nvidia leadership concerns trigger broader crypto selloff and market cap slips to sixth place.

XRP has slipped below the critical $1 psychological barrier, marking a significant low of $0.972 during early Saturday trading sessions. This decline follows nine consecutive days of losses that began on November 5, 2026, bringing the asset closer to a historic losing streak. If the current downward trajectory continues through the end of the day, the cryptocurrency will endure its tenth consecutive day of declines. This potential ten-day slump would represent the longest period of uninterrupted losses for XRP since the beginning of 2026.

Market Mechanism and Dollar Strength

The immediate trigger for this selloff includes mounting concerns regarding leadership turmoil at Nvidia Corp, a major driver of the artificial intelligence trade. This corporate instability has weighed heavily on tech-adjacent assets, contributing to broader weakness in the cryptocurrency sector. At the time of analysis, XRP was trading down 2.58% over a twenty-four-hour period, sitting at $0.986. This drop coincides with a strengthening U.S. dollar, which has pushed the dollar index to its highest level since April 2025. Hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier in the week fueled this dollar surge, creating headwinds for risk assets like digital currencies.

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Stakeholder Positions and Whale Activity

Despite the bearish price action, on-chain data reveals a complex dynamic among large holders. XRP wallets containing ten thousand or more tokens have seen a rapid increase in November, reaching approximately 343,500 addresses. This figure represents a growth of 16,815 wallets, or 5.15%, over the past nine months. This trend creates a positive divergence, as the price has fallen more than 30% over the last seven weeks while the number of large holders increases. Analysts interpret this behavior as larger traders using market fear to accumulate positions rather than capitulating to selling pressure.

Market Capitalization and Competitive Standing

The sustained drop is placing XRP's status as a top-five cryptocurrency under significant pressure. The asset has slipped out of the top five spot by market capitalization, currently residing in sixth place. It now sits below the USDC stablecoin, which maintains a market valuation of $62.72 billion. On a weekly basis, XRP has lost nearly 16% of its value, reflecting the broader market correction. The decline underscores the fragility of its ranking amidst intensified competition and shifting investor sentiment toward more stable or distinct sectors within the digital asset space.

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Real-World Impact and Future Scenarios

Technical analysis identifies the $1.00 level as the key threshold for XRP to defend in the near term. If wallets holding ten thousand or more tokens maintain their upward growth trajectory while the price holds above $1 and Bitcoin stabilizes, a reclaim of the $1.10 to $1.15 range could develop quickly. This scenario suggests that accumulated whale positions could provide a springboard for recovery if macroeconomic conditions improve.

Next Steps for Investors and Traders

Conversely, losing the $1 support while wallet growth reverses would likely trigger a short-term selloff. Such a breach could provoke retail fear, uncertainty, and doubt, potentially leading to a secondary bounce. In this bearish scenario, XRP might aim toward $0.77, a level last reached in October 2025. Investors are advised to monitor the interplay between whale accumulation and broader market stability to determine the asset's next directional move.