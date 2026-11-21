Ripple's XRP token suffers its steepest monthly decline since February 2025, falling 27.7% in November and testing support near 0.96 dollars amid significant outflows.

XRP has fallen 27.7% in November 2026, continuing a bearish trend that has kept the cryptocurrency trading below the critical 1 dollar threshold for an entire week. The digital asset recently touched a two-year low of 0.895 dollars during the month before recovering slightly to trade near 0.96 dollars on November 20. This current downturn represents the most significant monthly loss for the token since February 2025, a period marked by severe market volatility and major security incidents in the broader crypto sector.

XRP November Performance Breakdown

The current slump in XRP price action mirrors the severity of the crash observed fifteen months prior. In February 2025, the token suffered a devastating 29.3% loss, a decline exacerbated by a catastrophic 1.5 billion dollar hack of the Bybit exchange on February 21. That incident triggered a prolonged recovery phase, with the token gaining only 4.5% between March and June 2025 according to data from CryptoRank. It was not until July 18, 2025, that XRP surged 35% to reach its all-time high of 3.65 dollars.

Also read RBC Divests Leveraged XRP ETF Stake to Zero in November 2026 Filing

That historic peak coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump signing the GENIUS Act, the nation's first comprehensive stablecoin legislation. Since that July peak, the token has contracted significantly, currently trading 73% below its record value. The recent November decline has erased approximately 26 million dollars in investor capital from exchange-traded funds since the start of the month. Of that total outflow, 19.1 million dollars departed the market in the single week ending November 13, signaling intense selling pressure.

Institutional Liquidity Shifts

Brad Garlinghouse, Chief Executive Officer of Ripple, provided context for the current market dynamics during a recent interview on CNBC. He explained that institutional investors are systematically withdrawing liquidity from highly liquid digital assets, including XRP and Bitcoin, to allocate capital into major upcoming initial public offerings. Garlinghouse specifically highlighted the impending IPO of Anthropic as a primary destination for this capital.

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Garlinghouse drew parallels to previous market cycles where liquidity drained into other major events, such as the SpaceX IPO. He noted that the capital rotation away from cryptocurrency typically precedes a market rally. Investors who sold their holdings in Bitcoin and XRP to purchase shares in SpaceX witnessed a subsequent rebound in crypto prices. Garlinghouse anticipates a similar pattern will unfold following the Anthropic IPO, suggesting the current downturn may be a temporary liquidity event rather than a fundamental collapse.

Historical Volatility Context

XRP has a documented history of severe monthly corrections, which provide context for the current 27.7% drop. In November 2021, the token declined by 10%, followed by a 17% fall in December of that same year. The volatility intensified in early 2022, with a 25.6% loss in January and an 11.8% drop in November 2022 during the collapse of the FTX exchange.

The token finished the year 2022 down approximately 59% in total value, marking one of its most difficult annual performances. It managed a recovery in January 2023, gaining 20.1% as broader market sentiment shifted. The current 2026 decline is the most significant since the 2022 bear market, testing investor confidence and challenging the narrative of steady long-term growth established after the 2025 recovery phase.

Upcoming Industry Events

Amidst these market fluctuations, the cryptocurrency industry continues to organize major international events. The Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit is scheduled to take place from December 14 to December 20, 2026. This gathering will occur as XRP attempts to stabilize above the 0.90 dollar level, potentially providing a platform for developers and industry leaders to discuss the regulatory impacts of recent legislation like the GENIUS Act.

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The market remains focused on how capital rotation between traditional equity markets and digital assets will influence short-term price action. With institutional players moving funds toward high-profile IPOs, the liquidity environment for tokens like XRP remains tight. Investors are closely monitoring whether the anticipated post-IPO rally materializes as suggested by Ripple leadership or if the November downtrend extends further into the winter months.