XRP accounted for 91.4% of Binance deposits on Nov. 26, a surge driven by the token trading near the critical $1 psychological level.

The cryptocurrency XRP experienced a massive shift in exchange activity on November 26, with its share of deposit transactions on the Binance platform surging to 91.4%. This figure represents the highest level of deposit dominance recorded since 2019, according to data provided by CryptoQuant. Simultaneously, the percentage of XRP withdrawals from the same exchange plummeted to just 8% on that same date. This dramatic divergence between inflows and outflows highlights a significant behavioral change among investors holding the asset on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

XRP Deposit Surge Driven by Dollar Threshold

The primary catalyst for this unusual spike in deposit activity appears to be XRP trading around the psychologically significant $1 price level. Investors often react to major round-number thresholds by adjusting their positions, leading to substantial volumes moving onto exchanges. On November 26, the token traded around $0.95 before rebounding slightly to be quoted at approximately $0.979. This proximity to the one-dollar mark encouraged a large number of holders to deposit their assets into Binance wallets, likely anticipating a breakout or looking to secure potential profits.

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Data from CryptoQuant indicates that deposits of XRP on Binance experienced a 91.4% increase on that day. It is important to note that the chart tracking this relation focuses on the ratio between deposits and withdrawals rather than the absolute monetary amounts transferred. While higher deposits guarantee a growth in balances held on exchange wallets, this metric alone does not necessarily confirm an immediate increase in selling pressure. The movement reflects a positioning strategy rather than a confirmed exit signal.

Market Mechanics and Psychological Resistance

Historical market behavior suggests that important psychological resistances often attract increased selling pressure as assets approach them. Investors frequently close positions around breakeven points to avoid losses or lock in minimal gains. The trading volume profiles surrounding the $1 mark for XRP support this thesis, as spikes in activity on both the bearish and bullish sides reflect a period of market recomposition. Participants at breakeven points are actively seeking lossless trades, contributing to the volatile environment observed on the exchange.

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The broader technical backdrop for XRP remains mixed despite the recent rebound. The daily chart displays a weaker market structure, with the token struggling to maintain clear directional momentum. The most recent price increase is described as purely speculative and technical in nature, as the asset has not yet demonstrated the strength to challenge key moving averages or create sustained pressure on bearish positions.

Technical Indicators and Future Outlook

Market analysts point out that the current recovery pattern shows concerning signs regarding momentum. The most critical issue is the descending volume profile associated with the price increase. When a price rise is followed by a gradual decrease in trading volume, the rally often lacks the fuel to sustain itself. Consequently, prices in such scenarios tend to lose momentum quickly, and rallies frequently fade before reaching new highs.

XRP has not yet shown any clear indication of an upcoming direction change. The lack of increasing volume suggests that the current upward movement is fragile. Investors and traders are closely monitoring whether the asset can regain strength and push above the $1 threshold with sufficient volume to confirm a genuine trend reversal. Until such momentum is established, the market remains in a state of cautious speculation with high deposit activity indicating potential volatility in the near term.

ALPHEA Connect User Growth Milestone

In a separate development within the broader digital asset ecosystem, the ALPHEA Connect platform has surpassed 1.6 million registered users. This milestone was achieved approximately three months after the platform's initial launch, indicating rapid adoption rates for the new service. While this growth highlights expanding interest in decentralized connectivity solutions, it remains distinct from the specific trading dynamics affecting XRP on major exchanges like Binance during the late November period.