XRP, Dogecoin and Solana attempt stabilization after a $6.1 billion market wipeout. Analysis of technical indicators, market caps and recovery timelines for major cryptocurrencies.

Altcoins XRP, Dogecoin and Solana are attempting to stabilize after a sharp market drop that wiped out $6.1 billion in value. A full recovery remains unconfirmed as these assets navigate a bearish landscape far from bullish trends. Market observers note that a proper recovery may not occur sooner than next year.

XRP Market Cap Approaches $61 Billion

XRP is close to reclaiming a $61 billion market capitalization after its price slipped below $1 for the first time since mid-August. The token trades at $0.9763, requiring a significant catalyst to reverse its downward trajectory. CoinMarketCap currently values the asset at $61 billion, while other aggregators show it has just crossed the $60 billion barrier.

Also read David Schwartz Explains XRP Ledger Bitcoin Code Origins

Technical indicators suggest the asset is in an oversold state, with the Relative Strength Index near 30. The nearest moving average sits around $1.13, while the longest-term average remains above $1.30. Traders are positioning near the previous recovery area, hoping to break even on their positions rather than sustain losses. The confirmation of a market recovery would only come if there are higher highs and constant inflows into more than 30% of the value lost during the breakdown that started on October 8.

Dogecoin Technical Analysis Shows Oversold Conditions

Dogecoin is considered extremely oversold after a 30% breakdown erased all gains made since its September peak. The price dropped to $0.05963, which is approximately 43% lower than the high near $0.105 seen in September. This decline pushed the meme coin to its lowest level in 4 years.

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Dogecoin has shown a continuous bearish dynamic for weeks and is now trading below all its moving averages. Volume spiked during the drop but has faded over the last two days. The $0.068 support area, where the asset held in July and August, has been lost. While most altcoins did not see spikes in selling because they were already oversold, Dogecoin remains vulnerable in the foreseeable future.

Solana Price Action and Market Positioning

Solana is approaching a $43 billion market capitalization as it tries to return to a bullish zone after a massive price drop. The asset tumbled quickly due to the general reversal of the cryptocurrency market. It is currently stuck in the $70 to $75 range, trading at $73.75.

The price is down around 41% from its late September peak near $125. During the recent crash, SOL dipped to approximately $67.5 before bouncing for two days. The Relative Strength Index turned up from the oversold zone, signaling potential stabilization. However, the nearest moving average sits around $87, with further resistance around $94 to $96. Investors are not buying en masse, though some accumulation tied to automated market making is visible.

Broader Market Context and Economic Factors

The broader crypto market missed out on the gains seen in AI and tech stocks within the global economy. Increased pressure in November created a double hit that destroyed hopes for a quick recovery. Both risk tolerance and available funds are running dry, limiting immediate upside potential.

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While crypto might benefit from a transitional period on the market, this is not guaranteed. The market state is currently defined by caution rather than aggression. Stakeholders await specific signs of a bull run on larger-cap altcoins to validate a sustained market recovery after the significant October wipeout.