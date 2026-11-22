XRP's historical December performance shows strong gains, contrasting with November losses. Ripple's upcoming escrow release and macro factors may influence price.

XRP has endured a severe 25.4 percent decline in November 2026, marking the digital asset's worst monthly performance since November 2019 when it lost 23.3 percent. This significant downturn not only erased recent gains but also established a new record for monthly losses in the current year, pushing the token into a challenging position as it approaches the end of the calendar year.

The November slump coincided with a broader migration of capital away from cryptocurrency markets, a trend that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse explicitly highlighted during a CNBC appearance on November 19. Garlinghouse explained that investors were extracting liquidity from highly liquid risk-on assets like Bitcoin and XRP to fund investments in high-profile entities such as SpaceX and Anthropic, mirroring behavior seen prior to the Anthropic initial public offering.

Also read XRP Drops 27.7% in November as Price Stalls Below 1 Dollar

Institutional flows corroborated these macroeconomic observations, with data from SoSoValue revealing that spot XRP exchange-traded funds held $1.08 billion in assets at the start of the period. However, these funds experienced a net outflow of approximately $26 million since the beginning of November, with a staggering $19.13 million leaving the market in the single week ending November 13, indicating a rapid reduction in large-scale holder exposure.

Supply dynamics are poised to add further pressure as December approaches, with Ripple scheduled to release 1 billion XRP from escrow on December 1. This monthly injection creates immediate sell-side pressure if demand does not absorb the additional tokens, especially given the cooling institutional sentiment and the token's failure to maintain consistent upward momentum throughout the year.

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Historical data from CryptoRank presents a complex outlook for December, showing that XRP closed in the red in eight of the past thirteen years. While the average December return stands at an impressive 63.1 percent, this figure is heavily skewed by an extraordinary 818.9 percent gain in December 2017, whereas the median return remains negative at 4.07 percent, suggesting that recent bullish trends may not reliably repeat in the current market cycle.

Recent history highlights the volatility traders face, with XRP losing 14.8 percent in December 2025 after setting an all-time high of $3.65 in July, and falling 17 percent in December 2021 following regulatory hurdles. The most severe historical drop occurred in December 2020, when the token lost 66.5 percent immediately after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed its lawsuit against Ripple on December 22, 2020.

The trajectory of XRP in the coming month will depend heavily on the interplay between these scheduled supply releases and broader liquidity trends, as the token attempts to overcome the psychological barrier of recent heavy losses. Investors are closely monitoring whether institutional capital will return to XRP funds as alternative investment options stabilize, which could provide a catalyst for reversal or signal continued underperformance.