XRP triggers its first 2026 death cross as daily outflows hit $4.97 million. Brad Garlinghouse forecasts recovery post-IPOs with key support at $0.77.

The XRP Ledger token has officially recorded a death cross on its daily chart, marking a significant technical shift for the cryptocurrency in 2026. This pattern, which occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average, coincided with a sharp price decline that pushed XRP below critical support levels. The move has left leveraged traders facing heavy losses as market sentiment turns bearish.

Technical Analysis and Market Outflows

Data from SoSoValue reveals that U.S. spot XRP Exchange-Traded Funds recorded approximately $4.97 million in net outflows on Friday. These withdrawals were primarily concentrated within Bitwise's XRP fund, highlighting a specific retreat in institutional interest during this downturn. The death cross signal is notable as it marks the first time this specific bearish pattern has appeared in 2026.

Also read Bitcoin Price Slips To $61,900 As Double Death Cross Signals Further Bearish Pressure

While the Relative Strength Index on the daily chart has dropped below 30, a threshold generally considered oversold, this metric alone does not confirm that the decline has bottomed. Historically, such oversold conditions can accompany a short-term rebound, but the prevailing trend remains negative following the technical breakdown.

Binance Hack and Institutional Shifts

The broader crypto market sell-off has been compounded by several macroeconomic and security-related events. The $6.3 billion hack of Binance added significant negative pressure to the industry, exacerbating concerns among investors. Additionally, weakening demand for institutional ETFs has contributed to the downward momentum across major digital assets.

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Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, has provided context for the current market dynamics. He stated that the recent sell-off reflects investors shifting funds into high-profile Initial Public Offerings, specifically citing Anthropic as a primary destination for capital. Garlinghouse believes these shifts are temporary and that capital will eventually return to the cryptocurrency sector.

Historical Precedents and Recovery Forecasts

Garlinghouse expects the crypto markets to bounce back once these major IPO listings stabilize, pointing to historical precedents for such a recovery. He noted a similar rally occurred after the SpaceX IPO, suggesting that the current liquidity drain is a cyclical event rather than a structural failure. If this scenario plays out, XRP is projected to attempt a return to the $1 mark.

The token faced a similar technical setup in November 2025, when it also experienced a death cross on its daily chart. That pattern led to a downtrend that lasted for several months before a recovery emerged in August 2026. However, the current situation differs slightly as XRP had already seen a golden cross in September 2026 before this latest reversal.

Support Levels and Legislative Outlook

Despite the optimistic long-term view, immediate support remains at $0.77 if the ongoing sell-off continues. Traders are closely monitoring this level to determine if the asset can stabilize or if further downside is likely. The Senate has also stalled on the Clarity Act, a bill concerning crypto market structure, which adds regulatory uncertainty to the mix.

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Technical indicators show that the 50-day moving average has definitively fallen below the 200-day moving average, completing the death cross pattern. This technical event has served as a trigger for the sharp decline, leaving the market in a precarious position until new catalysts emerge.