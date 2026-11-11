XRP Community Hit by 11.5 Million Scam Posts in Last Month

Over the past 30 days, the XRP community faced more than 11.5 million fraudulent posts on X, promising rewards and airdrops. Experts warn users to avoid malicious links and keep wallets secure.

In the past month, the XRP community has become a prime target for fraud, with investigators reporting more than eleven and a half million misleading posts on the microblogging platform X. The posts, which promise free tokens, rewards and exclusive airdrop opportunities, are designed to lure users into clicking on malicious links or joining scams that can compromise wallet security.

Scale of the Scam Phenomenon

Hussein Zangana, director of community at X, revealed that his team ran analytics using the platform's API to trace posts aimed specifically at XRP holders. The analysis identified over eleven‑point‑five million individual posts that entice users with promises of rewards and airdrops. This volume represents a significant spike in suspicious activity directed at the cryptocurrency's user base.

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These posts frequently encourage users to connect wallets to unverified websites or sign transactions that transfer funds to unknown addresses. Security analysts warn that the sheer number of messages can overwhelm users, making it difficult to distinguish legitimate offers from fraudulent ones.

Impact on XRP Holders and Asset Flows

While the Ripple consensus ledger remains active, recent data from the RWA Foundation shows the XRP Ledger currently holds $642.64 million in distributed real‑world assets across 2,497 holders. An additional $5.21 billion is listed as represented assets on the ledger, bringing the total asset value to roughly six‑billion dollars.

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From 30 days to November 6, the distributed RWA value grew 28.81%, largely driven by a surge in Franklin Templeton's sgBENJI balance, which rose by about $144 million. Meanwhile, the number of holders increased marginally by 0.20%, while the value of represented assets fell 0.38%. Stability remains volatile, with the ledger's stablecoin holdings falling 22.91% to $926.60 million over the same period, and stablecoin transfers totaling $9.30 billion in the 30 days prior to the report.

Practical Advice for XRP Users

Experts advise XRP holders to remain vigilant: always verify smart‑contract addresses before interacting, avoid clicking on links in unsolicited posts, and use hardware wallets when possible. Users should also double‑check any airdrop or reward claim by looking up the official XRP or Rippling announcements rather than following instructions from unknown sources.

Organizations such as the RWA Foundation and financial institutions monitoring the ledger recommend setting up multi‑factor authentication and monitoring transaction history for any unauthorized activity. The Ripple community may also benefit from educational outreach that highlights common scam tactics and reinforces safe‑use practices.

Future Developments and Monitoring Efforts

Ongoing analysis by X's API team will continue to track the volume and nature of suspicious posts. Additionally, the XRP Ledger community is expected to collaborate with security firms to develop automated detection tools that flag potential phishing content in real time.

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Finally, the broader cryptocurrency market remains in a bearish trend, with related tokens such as ChainLink, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum experiencing significant price fluctuations. Investors and users should keep these market dynamics in mind as they assess the risks and benefits of holding or transacting in XRP.