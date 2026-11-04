Cardano Drops to $0.185 Support While Zcash and XRP Hold Ground Amid Crypto Sell-Off

Major cryptocurrencies including XRP, Cardano, NEAR Protocol and Zcash face bearish trends. Technical analysis reveals critical support zones and potential downside risks for investors.

Cardano continues its downward trajectory, now testing the critical $0.185 to $0.190 support zone as bears maintain firm control over the asset's price action. The digital currency, which recently fell from its October highs near $0.28, is struggling to find a stable base after rejecting strong resistance between $0.25 and $0.28. This persistent downtrend has pushed ADA below its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages, signaling a dominant selling pressure that has not yet shown signs of exhaustion.

Ripple's XRP is also navigating a challenging correction, trading near $1.28 after shedding significant value from its September highs of approximately $1.65. Sellers remain in control of the short-term trend, as evidenced by the pattern of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. The token is currently trading below its major moving averages, reinforcing a bearish market structure that requires a decisive move above $1.35 to signal any genuine shift in sentiment.

Also read Crypto Whale Accumulates $14M Zcash Ahead of November 5 NU7 Hard Fork

NEAR Protocol is experiencing similar headwinds, with the asset trading around $3.91 after falling sharply from its recent peak near $6.00. The daily chart reflects a worsening short-term picture characterized by diminishing buyer confidence and growing selling pressure. Despite this weakness, NEAR remains above its longer-term moving averages, suggesting that the broader recovery trend has not been fully broken, though the immediate outlook remains cautious.

Zcash presents a different dynamic, consolidating sideways after a dramatic surge that took the coin from around $500 in August to a peak near $1,700 in late September. Currently trading around $1,208, Zcash is struggling to hold above the $1,300 resistance zone as buyers and sellers battle for direction. The asset is testing the $1,150 to $1,180 support area, where buyers have previously stepped in to halt downward momentum, keeping the short-term outlook mildly bullish as long as this level holds.

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Investors are closely monitoring Cardano's performance, as a confirmed break below the $0.185 support could accelerate the decline toward the $0.175 level and the stronger demand zone between $0.160 and $0.165. The Relative Strength Index indicates that downside momentum is not fading, and low trading volume suggests buyers remain unconvinced even after the recent drop. A bounce toward $0.20 to $0.215 would require strong defense of the current support levels.

For XRP, the path to recovery hinges on reclaiming key technical levels. The first resistance zone sits between $1.30 and $1.33, while stronger resistance aligns near $1.35 to $1.40 where several moving averages converge. Until the token can establish higher lows and demonstrate consistent upward movement, the short-term outlook remains bearish. A break below the $1.24 support could push XRP down to $1.20 and potentially to the psychologically important $1.15 level.

NEAR Protocol faces a similar technical challenge, with the first resistance zone located between $4.20 and $4.35. A proper recovery above this zone could bring buyers back into the market and push NEAR toward $4.60 and then $4.80. The closest support lies between $3.75 and $3.85, where buyers are attempting to halt the drop. A clear break below $3.75 could accelerate the correction toward $3.60 and potentially down to $3.30.

The overall cryptocurrency market sentiment remains cautious as these major assets navigate their respective support and resistance zones. Traders are advised to monitor these critical levels closely, as breaks below support could lead to further downside, while bounces off support might offer short-term relief. The coming days will be decisive in determining whether these assets can regain bullish momentum or continue their current downward trajectory.

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Technical indicators across the board suggest that selling pressure is near exhaustion in some cases, but clear bullish divergences are yet to appear. The Relative Strength Index for XRP and NEAR has slipped toward the lower half of its range, indicating weakening momentum without reaching deeply oversold territory. This suggests that while selling pressure may be nearing a pause, there is no clear signal for a proper reversal at this time.

Market participants are watching for volume spikes that could confirm a breakout or breakdown from these consolidation ranges. Low trading volumes observed in recent sessions suggest that speculative activity has returned to normal levels after the intense rallies seen in previous months. Any significant move will likely require a catalyst to disrupt the current equilibrium and guide the assets toward their next major technical targets.