Xrp Cafe admits a security breach between November 27 and November 28, 2026, resulted in the theft of 19,400 XRP. The company paused operations and confirmed user assets remain secure.

Xrp Cafe confirmed a significant security breach on its cryptocurrency launchpad platform that resulted in the unauthorized transfer of approximately 19,400 XRP. The incident occurred between November 27 and November 28, 2026, when a malicious actor successfully exploited a specific coding vulnerability within the system. This breach allowed the attacker to initiate fraudulent transactions and drain funds from a platform-controlled wallet, prompting an immediate suspension of all launchpad services.

The exploitation method involved gaining unauthorized access to the launchpad upload process. By manipulating this specific pathway, the intruder injected false refund requests and deceptive claims into the system. These fraudulent entries triggered the automatic release of unclaimed non-fungible tokens from a minting wallet. The exploit also facilitated the movement of the stolen XRP by temporarily bypassing standard verification protocols that are normally in place.

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Upon detecting the anomaly, Xrp Cafe immediately suspended all operations on the launchpad and halted active minting processes. The company completely shut down the server systems that were utilized by the attackers to contain the breach. Xrp Cafe emphasized that user assets remain entirely safe because the incident did not involve the compromise of individual user wallets or private keys. The platform clarified that it does not hold user wallets or private keys, thereby limiting the scope of the damage strictly to platform-managed funds.

The company has stated that user wallets and any assets already in user custody were not affected by the breach. Users who believe they may have been negatively impacted by this launchpad incident are instructed to open a support ticket via the Xrp Cafe Discord channel. The support team has asked these users to include relevant information for a thorough review of their specific situations. This direct communication channel is the primary method for addressing user concerns.

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So far, listings and market activity associated with the attacker have been officially voided. Furthermore, Xrp Cafe has blocked the related non-fungible tokens from being traded or transferred on the platform. Customers are explicitly warned not to purchase non-fungible tokens linked to the compromised accounts or the attacker's identity. This block is intended to prevent further unauthorized distribution of assets and protect the broader community from engaging with illicit listings.

Xrp Cafe is currently rotating all relevant security keys to prevent any further unauthorized access to the system. The company has officially reported the stolen funds to relevant authorities and has initiated comprehensive recovery efforts. While the infrastructure is being rebuilt and security protocols are being strengthened, the launchpad will remain paused until the issue is fully resolved. This temporary suspension is intended to ensure a secure environment before any future minting or trading activities resume.