Xperia VIII AI Camera Assistant Criticism and Adjustments

Sony's AI Camera Assistant for the Xperia VIII smartphone has been criticized for its disappointing results, with examples appearing overly bright, contrasty, and unappetizing. However, mobile photographers can adjust the intensity of brightness, warmth, tint, and contrast to create memorable photos. It remains to be seen if the AI Camera Assistant may perform better in practice.

The Xperia VIII smartphone this week, boasting photographer-focused upgrades and improvements, but recent AI Camera Assistant images on its product page have raised doubts among users.

The assistant aims to suggest expressive photo options, but the examples provided on Sony's website and social media have been criticized for appearing overbright, contrasty, and generally unpleasant. Mobile photographers can adjust the intensity of brightness, warmth, tint, and contrast through the AI Camera Assistant, and there remains hope that it may perform better in practice





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Xperia VIII Smartphone AI Camera Assistant Photographer-Focused Upgrades And Improvements Example Photos With AI Camera Assistant Adjustments Of Color And Lens To Enhance Photo

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