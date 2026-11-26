Xpeng confirms the Aridge Land Aircraft Carrier enters mass production in 2027 with a $300,000 price tag, while the A868 eVTOL prototype achieves critical flight milestones.

Xpeng has officially confirmed that its ambitious aerial mobility project, the Land Aircraft Carrier, will enter mass production in 2027. The company unveiled this concrete timeline during its 2026 AI Day event, moving the vehicle from futuristic concept to a definitive commercial launch window. Xpeng set the price point for this flying vehicle at approximately three hundred thousand dollars. This announcement signals a major shift for the company, which previously showcased these technologies as distant promises but has now established a specific market availability for consumers.

The Land Aircraft Carrier is scheduled to become available for purchase in the second half of 2027. Xpeng plans to release the Aridge vehicle to the Middle East market first, before eventually making it available in China. This strategic rollout allows the company to test regulatory frameworks and consumer reception in international markets with potentially more favorable aviation laws. The same period will see the Iron humanoid robot also land in the Chinese market. This indicates a synchronized rollout of Xpeng's advanced hardware innovations across different technological sectors.

Also read Nintendo Switch 2: Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition Launches Feb 2027 for $59.99 With All DLC

The vehicle consists of a ground module and a flying module that stores folded inside the trunk. The flying module resembles a small helicopter and can carry a single pilot. Unlike traditional aircraft that require runways and hangars, the ground vehicle serves as a movable hangar and charging station. Users can drive to scenic locations and deploy the aircraft on site. This design significantly lowers the barrier to entry for personal aviation compared to traditional methods.

During exclusive testing in Guangzhou, observers witnessed the vehicle flying for approximately five minutes. The aircraft has a maximum flight time of twenty minutes due to battery constraints. However, the ground module can recharge the aircraft six times. Each full charge takes about thirty minutes. The vehicle is designed for a maximum ceiling of eight thousand two hundred feet. This capability exceeds current local restrictions significantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In China, legal restrictions currently limit flying to altitudes under three hundred ninety-four feet. The aircraft can handle wind speeds up to twenty-five miles per hour. It includes AI-powered autopilot software, manual modes, and assisted landing features. Collision avoidance is managed using visual flight rules alongside onboard cameras, monitors, and lasers. This comprehensive safety suite aims to assist pilots during complex flight operations.

Public operation of the Land Aircraft Carrier is currently awaiting updated aviation laws and regulations. For the initial tests, pilots were required to hold a commercial pilot license. They also had to complete Type Certificate flight testing. These strict requirements ensure that early adopters have the necessary skills to operate the complex machine safely. Xpeng is actively negotiating with regulatory bodies to secure the necessary approvals for commercial sales.

The company is also waiting for legislative changes that will allow for broader public use of such aerial vehicles in China. Xpeng tells reporters that it is expecting to sell its Aridge vehicle in the Middle East before it becomes available in China. The company plans to expand the product to other overseas markets like Brazil after establishing a foothold in the Middle East. This global expansion strategy highlights the company's long-term vision for personal aerial transport.

In addition to the Land Aircraft Carrier, Xpeng announced that the A868 flying eVTOL prototype has successfully completed a full-tiltrotor transition flight. This milestone demonstrates the aircraft's ability to repeatedly convert between vertical hover and high-speed, fixed-wing horizontal cruise. The prototype also executed a reverse-tilt transition for descent. This achievement marks a significant step in electric vertical takeoff and landing development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The A868 integrates a hybrid-electric powertrain targeting a three hundred eleven-mile range. It boasts a cruise speed of two hundred twenty-four miles per hour. The multi-seat A868 is built for high-efficiency business commuting across urban landscapes. Safety and reliability are backed by an aviation-grade dual-winding electric drive. This system sustains power for a safe landing even if a single winding fails.

The aircraft also features a fully redundant flight-control architecture that keeps the aircraft flyable if an onboard system malfunctions. Tests are currently being conducted in another city in China. This proves that the technology is far beyond the concept stage. The company is ramping up negotiations to start selling this vehicle as soon as regulations permit. These developments highlight Xpeng's commitment to multi-modal transportation.

Xpeng is also working on a larger six-seat electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. This next-generation vehicle aims to provide greater capacity for urban transport solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing a futuristic car with propellers that could come to the market in the next decade. These developments highlight Xpeng's commitment to multi-modal transportation. The company aims to integrate ground and air travel into a seamless user experience. With the hardware design finalized for the Land Aircraft Carrier, the focus is now on regulatory approval and manufacturing scale-up.