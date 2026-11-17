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XPENG just reported 3rd quarter financial details today, while also forecasting what will happen in the 4th quarter. Everything is looking quite rosy at the moment.

As far as 3rd quarter financials go, on the back of strong sales, the company logged 24.28 billion yuan of revenue. That’s a new quarterly record for the company. It’s 19% more than in Q3 2025 and 23% more than Q2 2026. That said, despite strong revenue, the company still scored a net loss.

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It had a significant 870 million yuan net loss, in fact, which was up 128% from 380 million yuan in Q3 2025 and down 35% from 1.34 billion from Q2 2026. XPENG made a small profit in Q4 2025, and since then has again been trying to get its finances into the green again instead of in the red. Good news going into the 4th quarter is the company expects even better.

XPENG is forecasting 169,000 to 174,000 vehicle deliveries, which would mean year-over-year growth of 45% to 50%. Expected revenue is 30.4 billion yuan to 31.8 billion yuan, which would mean growth of 37% to 43%. We’ll see. The company is still not expected to get another net profit quarter, but perhaps the quarter could surprise and XPENG could log its second quarterly profit.

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One thing making that unlikely, though, is that XPENG’s R&D costs were up significantly, 17.5%. Also, general and administrative expenses were up 11.4% year over year. We’ll see what the 4th quarter brings. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO.

Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.