Xochitl Gomez Reveals MCU Fame Hindered Auditions Due to Cost Concerns

Actress Xochitl Gomez explains how her role as America Chavez created barriers to new roles. She cites perceived expense and scheduling conflicts as primary obstacles in her post-avengers career.

Xochitl Gomez disclosed that securing subsequent acting roles became unexpectedly difficult after her high-profile debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress, who portrayed America Chavez in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, revealed that industry executives frequently rejected her for projects due to perceived budget and logistical constraints.

Post-MCU Career Obstacles And Industry Perception

Gomez participated in a recent interview where she discussed the unexpected hurdles she faced following her major blockbuster appearance. She stated that casting directors and producers often assumed her rates were prohibitively high solely because of her association with the Marvel franchise. This assumption created a significant barrier to entry for independent film projects she actively sought to join after her superhero role.

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The actress described the situation as both a gift and a curse. While the role provided massive global exposure, it simultaneously led to unwarranted assumptions about her market value. She expressed frustration that industry professionals did not give her the chance to demonstrate her range in smaller, more intimate productions despite her clear interest in those genres.

Scheduling Assumptions And Actor Frustration

According to Gomez, the primary complaint from potential employers involved logistical worries rather than talent evaluation. Executives often cited concerns about her availability, assuming her schedule would be entirely consumed by other major franchise commitments. She recounted reacting with disbelief when hearing these claims, as she was actively looking for work in other areas of cinema.

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These rejections were not based on her actual performance or current availability but rather on speculative assumptions about her status. The actress noted that this dynamic made it harder to land roles that would have been perfectly suitable for her at that stage in her career. The disconnect between her actual status and industry perception caused significant delays in her professional momentum.

Future MCU Appearances And Character Potential

Despite the initial setbacks, Gomez's career has shown resilience. She remains a central figure in upcoming Marvel narratives, with her character America Chavez expected to play a pivotal role in multiversal storylines. The actress acknowledged the possibility of being already cast in new films, noting that Marvel owns the rights to her image, which allows for such announcements to remain hidden until official release.

Audiences are currently anticipating her next appearance in Captain America: Brave New World, scheduled for release next month. The film centers on a multiversal collapse, a scenario where Chavez's specific powers and abilities are crucial to the plot. This narrative context makes her continued involvement highly likely and strategically important for the storyline.

Character Evolution And Team Dynamics

Gomez shared specific thoughts on where America Chavez stands in the broader MCU timeline. She highlighted that the character has reached a significant point of self-discovery regarding her powers. This evolution sets the stage for new interactions, particularly with Wong, whose relationship with Chavez has developed into a close partnership.

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The actress expressed a strong desire to see how these dynamics unfold in future installments. She emphasized that Chavez's understanding of her capabilities opens up new narrative possibilities. Her potential return is viewed as highly beneficial for ongoing conflicts, including those involving the antagonist Victor Von Doom. The industry's initial hesitation now seems outdated given her continued centrality to Marvel's multiverse sagas.