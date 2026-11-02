Xochitl Gomez Reveals Dream Marvel Cinematic Universe Team-Up

America Chavez star Xochitl Gomez discusses potential MCU crossovers ahead of Avengers Doomsday, highlighting a desired partnership with Florence Pugh.

Marvel fans currently have significant reasons for optimism as the studio advances its ambitious slate of upcoming projects. The narrative momentum is building toward major cinematic events, starting with the ongoing Disney+ series Vision and White Vision Quest. This production features Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision, while James Spader returns to voice Ultron for the first time since Age of Ultron more than ten years ago.

Vision Series Leads Into Blockbuster Event

The conclusion of Vision and White Vision Quest serves as a direct precursor to one of the most anticipated films in franchise history. Avengers Doomsday is scheduled to act as a primary catalyst for the subsequent events of Avengers Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr. stars as Doctor Doom in this gargantuan blockbuster, marking a significant return to the screen for the actor after years of absence from the genre.

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Secret Wars Scheduled For Late 2027 Release

Avengers Secret Wars remains on the official calendar with a confirmed release date of December 18, 2027. Although principal photography has not yet commenced for the film, industry reports indicate there are no current plans or discussions regarding a potential delay. The project stands as a central pillar of what is known as the Multiverse Saga, encompassing Phases Four, Five, and Six.

America Chavez Potential Role In Future Films

Xochitl Gomez portrays America Chavez, a character introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in 2022. That previous blockbuster grossed over $950 million worldwide and featured veterans Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. While Gomez's character is not yet officially confirmed for a role in Avengers Doomsday, her unique ability to travel between realities makes her a likely candidate for inclusion given the multiversal themes of the upcoming saga.

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Gomez Discusses Ideal Character Interactions

In a recent interview with Collider's Samantha Coley, Gomez discussed her aspirations for her character's future within the universe. She revealed that she would personally love to see America Chavez team up with Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova. Gomez suggested that such a pairing could result in a humorous dynamic, imagining the two characters sharing a funny interaction at a bagel shop on a corner in New York.

Cat In The Hat Promotion Context

This commentary came during promotional efforts for Gomez's new Cat in the Hat movie, which was set to release on a Friday. The discussion highlights how actors are actively engaging with fan expectations and narrative possibilities even before their respective characters appear on screen. The intersection of live-action promotion and comic book lore continues to drive significant audience interest in the broader cinematic landscape.