An 81-year-old woman and her Pomeranian Steve were injured in Northampton after an unleashed XL Bully attacked them, sparking demands for tighter regulations on the breed.

A terrifying incident in Northampton has reignited the debate over dangerous dog breeds after an XL Bully mauled a small Pomeranian to death and injured its elderly owner. The attack occurred on the evening of November 17 in South Meadow Close, where the large dog broke through a garden gate to assault Steve, a cherished pet of an 81-year-old widow. This event has prompted immediate calls from the victim's family for stricter enforcement and regulation of XL Bullies in residential areas.

The Incident and Injuries Sustained

The assault began when the XL Bully, being walked by a woman who claimed to have lost control of the animal, charged through the victim's front garden. Footage and witness accounts indicate the dog smashed through a picket fence and gate before latching onto Steve. The Pomeranian suffered catastrophic injuries, including severe damage to his chest, ribs, and intestines.

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Despite undergoing four hours of surgery at a veterinary facility, Steve succumbed to his injuries the following day. The elderly owner, who attempted to physically intervene by lifting the XL Bully by its collar, sustained a bite to her inner thigh. However, thick jeans prevented the wound from puncturing the skin, resulting in only minor injuries for the woman.

Family Claims of Legal Violations

Joanne, the 47-year-old daughter of the victim, stated that the owner of the XL Bully was in clear violation of existing laws. Since February 1, 2024, it has been a criminal offense in England and Wales to own an XL Bully without a Certificate of Exemption. Furthermore, such dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public spaces.

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Joanne reported that the dog was being walked without a muzzle and on an inadequate lead that snapped under the animal's force. She noted that the owner was more than 20 seconds away from the scene when the attack occurred, leaving the elderly woman and her pet vulnerable. The family described the lead as standard equipment that would be unsuitable even for a Labrador, highlighting the excessive strength of the XL Bully.

Psychological Impact on the Victim

The trauma of the attack has left the 81-year-old widow terrified in her own home. Joanne explained that her mother, who lost her husband a few years ago, considered Steve her primary companion. The incident has caused significant psychological distress, with the victim struggling to sleep and reliving the event repeatedly.

The family expressed deep anger and a sense of powerlessness regarding the incident. Joanne described the XL Bully as an abomination of a breed that has no place in domestic settings, citing the sheer size and aggressive nature of the dogs. The family is now questioning the safety of living in their neighborhood, with some members considering moving due to the shock caused by the attack.

Police Response and Ongoing Enquiry

Northamptonshire Police responded to reports of the dog attack at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, November 17. Officers attended the scene in South Meadow Close, secured the offending dog, and initiated an investigation into the circumstances. A police spokesman confirmed that the woman received minor injuries and that enquiries are ongoing.

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Residents and anyone with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 26000711075. The case continues to draw attention to the challenges of enforcing breed-specific legislation and the potential dangers posed by improperly restrained powerful dogs in residential communities.