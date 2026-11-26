Joanne urges stricter XL Bully regulations after her mother's Pomeranian, Steve, was killed in Northampton. Police investigate the November 17 incident.

An eighty-year-old woman in Northampton has suffered a devastating loss after her beloved Pomeranian, Steve, died following a brutal attack by an XL Bully in her front garden. The tragic incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, November 17, at South Meadow Close, where the large dog broke through a garden gate to reach the small pet.

Steve succumbed to his injuries the day after undergoing four hours of emergency surgery. The severe trauma included catastrophic damage to his chest, ribs, and intestines. His death has sparked immediate outrage and renewed demands for stricter enforcement of laws governing dangerous dog breeds across England and Wales.

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Joanne, the daughter of the victim, provided a harrowing account of the attack. She explained that her mother, a widow and grandmother of three, was alone at home when a woman walking an XL Bully lost control of the animal on a nearby bridleway. The dog reportedly spotted their family cat, pulled the lead from its owner's hand, and charged toward the property.

Steve ran out of the house as his terrified owner heard the commotion. The XL Bully smashed through the garden gate with significant force, latching onto the small dog. Joanne described how her eighty-one-year-old mother desperately tried to intervene, lifting the XL Bully by its collar while screaming for help.

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The attack lasted for more than twenty seconds before the XL Bully released its grip. Joanne noted that the owner of the XL Bully was nowhere to be seen during the assault, taking over twenty seconds to arrive at the scene. She expressed anger that the owner was walking the dog without a required muzzle and on an unsuitable lead.

Despite the owner's brave efforts, Steve ran into the house and collapsed. Shockingly, there was no visible blood on the surface, which masked the severity of his internal injuries until veterinary staff intervened. The surgery failed to save him, and he passed away shortly after.

Joanne, forty-seven, stated that the psychological impact on her mother has been profound. The eighty-year-old widow is struggling to sleep, reliving the trauma, and is afraid to open her front door at night. The family described Steve as a sweet and well-known member of the community, whose loss has left them heartbroken.

Under the legislation implemented in England and Wales since February 1, 2024, it is a criminal offense to own or possess an XL Bully without a valid Certificate of Exemption. The law also mandates that these dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public spaces. Joanne emphasized that the owner was in direct violation of these regulations at the time of the incident.

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Northamptonshire Police confirmed they were called to the scene at approximately 7pm on November 17. Officers attended and secured the XL Bully involved in the attack. The elderly woman received minor injuries to her inner thigh, which did not puncture her skin due to the thick jeans she was wearing.

Joanne called for tighter regulations on who is permitted to keep XL Bullies, describing the breed as an abomination with no place in domestic settings due to their sheer size and strength. She stated that the family is considering leaving their home due to safety concerns, citing the shock the event has caused.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Joanne urged the public to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 26000711075, if they have any information. The case highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of breed-specific laws to prevent future tragedies.