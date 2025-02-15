Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Blasts Past Porsche Taycan Turbo GT at Shanghai International Circuit

Xiaomi's electric SU7 Ultra sets a new production car record at the Shanghai International Circuit, outperforming the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT by a significant margin. The SU7 Ultra's powerful electric powertrain and impressive handling capabilities enabled it to achieve a lap time of 2:09.94, surpassing the Taycan's 2:11.28. This victory underscores Xiaomi's commitment to innovation and performance in the electric vehicle sector.

Xiaomi has once again proven its technological prowess by setting a new benchmark for production vehicles at the Shanghai International Circuit (SIC). The company's electric SU7 Ultra stunned onlookers by completing a lap in a blistering 2:09.94, eclipsing the previous record held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This remarkable achievement showcases the SU7 Ultra's exceptional performance capabilities and solidifies Xiaomi 's position as a major player in the electric vehicle industry.

The SU7 Ultra's victory on the SIC wasn't just about raw speed; it demonstrated a comprehensive mastery of the track. Video footage revealed the SU7 achieving an astonishing top speed of 201 mph (323 km/h) on the back straight, significantly outpacing the Taycan Turbo GT's 180 mph (291 km/h) despite braking later for a subsequent corner. This dominance on the straights, coupled with impressive cornering abilities, cemented the SU7 Ultra's superiority over the renowned Porsche.The SU7 Ultra's exceptional performance is attributed to its advanced electric powertrain, featuring three electric motors - one at the front and two at the rear - that generate a combined output of 1,527 hp (1,139 kW / 1,548 PS). This formidable power output dwarfs the Taycan Turbo GT's 1,092 hp (815 kW / 1,105 PS), explaining the significant gap in straight-line acceleration. Xiaomi claims the SU7 Ultra can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a remarkable 1.98 seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h), surpassing the Taycan Turbo GT's quoted figures. The success of the SU7 Ultra on the SIC isn't an isolated incident. Last year, a Xiaomi prototype SU7 lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in an impressive 6:46.87, shaving 20 seconds off the Taycan Turbo GT's best time. However, the previous record was achieved under less stringent conditions, as the prototype lacked an interior. This time, Xiaomi ensured a fair comparison by using a production-spec SU7 Ultra with a complete interior and recording the time using official F1 equipment. The SU7 Ultra is set to go on sale in China later this month at a price of 814,900 CNY ($112,000), making it a significantly more affordable option compared to the Taycan Turbo GT, which starts at $230,000 in the US and even higher in China.





