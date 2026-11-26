The updated Xiaomi SU7 Ultra uses the same tri-motor powertrain but includes new carbon fiber parts and more aero.

, the Chinese tech brand could have waved the white flag. Instead, it returned to the world's most grueling racetrack with an updated prototype, and now, the first images and specifications of the new and improved SU7 Ultra have been revealed.

It takes extreme to new levels. Just as the Manthey Kit focuses on aerodynamics for the Taycan Turbo GT, Xiaomi has focused on the SU7 Ultra's aero, rather than upgrading its powertrain. As standard, the new SU7 Ultra doesn't look all that much different, though it has sprouted some louvers on the front fenders. The shape of the front bumper and grille has also been tweaked, making it look a touch more aggressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alterations have also been made to the rear with a new bumper and diffuser. The more significant changes are optional extras that promise to turn the hypercar-slaying super sedan into an even more fearsome track weapon. The most outlandish option is the huge swan-neck-style carbon fiber rear wing that was pictured on recent prototypes.