Xiaomi launches the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in Paris, marking the first global release of its dual-display Pro models featuring advanced Leica optics and distinct hardware specs.

Xiaomi has officially launched the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones at an event in Paris, signaling a major strategic shift by introducing its Pro series to international markets for the first time. These devices stand out as rare slab-style smartphones equipped with two displays, combining a primary front screen with a secondary rear LTPO AMOLED panel designed for creative self-portraiture. The release confirms the company's ongoing partnership with Leica, positioning these new devices as camera-centric tools for global consumers outside of China.

Global Strategy and Hardware Differences

The launch in Paris marks the debut of Xiaomi's Pro models in select markets excluding North America, with availability expected in the coming weeks and months. This move follows an initial unveiling at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in September 2026 and a subsequent domestic release in China, where detailed specifications were already public. The primary distinctions between the two new models lie in their display dimensions, processor power, and battery capacity, catering to different user preferences for size and performance endurance.

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The 18 Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2624 x 1208, protected by Xiaomi's proprietary Shield Glass. It supports a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, reaches a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, and includes BT.2020 color space support. Under the hood, this larger model is powered by the more potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Elite Extreme chipset and houses a substantial 7,050mAh battery. In contrast, the standard 18 Pro utilizes a slightly smaller 6.4-inch panel with a 2436 x 1120 resolution, running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Elite chip and a 6,000mAh battery.

Both devices offer identical main display specifications regarding quality and features, while the rear secondary screens differ slightly in size, with the 18 Pro Max featuring a 2.9-inch panel and the 18 Pro offering a 2.7-inch version. Memory and storage configurations are largely consistent, with both models providing 12GB of RAM and choices between 256GB or 512GB of storage. The 18 Pro Max distinguishes itself further by offering an enhanced variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

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Leica Camera Specifications and Imaging Tech

Xiaomi equips both the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max with nearly identical triple-camera setups branded with Leica, though the 18 Pro Max holds a technical edge in its primary imaging sensor. The main 200-megapixel camera, equivalent to a 23mm lens with an f/1.67 aperture, utilizes a Type 1/1.28 Light Fusion 960L sensor on the Max model, whereas the standard Pro uses the non-LOFIC Light Fusion 960. This difference allows the Max model to deliver superior dynamic range due to Large Overflow Integration Capacitor technology, a benefit visible even before capturing an image. Both models include optical image stabilization rated for seven stops of shake correction by CIPA.

The telephoto capabilities remain consistent across both devices, featuring a 200-megapixel periscope lens equivalent to 75mm with a 3.2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture. This sensor is a Type 1/1.56 format, providing strong zoom performance for portrait and distant shots. The ultra-wide camera complements the setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, offering a 17mm equivalent focal length and a 102-degree field of view, which is notably narrower than the typical ultra-wide lenses found on competing smartphones.

Software enhancements include a new mode called Essential Moment, which blends Leica's color science with AI-driven processing to replicate classic photographic aesthetics. Users can select styles such as B&W Film for monochrome depth, Iconic CCD for vivid saturated colors reminiscent of older digital cameras, and Modern Vintage for refined, natural tones. The software also allows users to simulate the optical characteristics of a 35mm Documentary lens and a 75mm Portrait lens with soft bokeh effects.

Privacy Features and Interface Limitations

A key feature highlighted during the launch is the Privacy Display function, which restricts screen visibility to the direct viewer. When activated, the system suggests eight compatible applications including Notes, Gallery, Messages, Google Photos, Gmail, Phone, and Contacts. Users can also manually enable this privacy mode for any other installed app or keep it active continuously regardless of the on-screen content, ensuring sensitive information remains hidden from bystanders.

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The secondary rear display provides substantial control over the camera interface, allowing access to various modes, settings, and customization options. However, functionality is limited; users can only zoom to 0.7x or 1x, preventing activation of the telephoto camera from the back screen. Despite this limitation, the interface supports hands-free shutter activation by holding up a palm. Additionally, the Pro mode does not support shooting in RAW format at 50 megapixels, and video recording lacks a 24fps option in both standard and Pro Video modes.