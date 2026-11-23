Xiaomi launches its electric vehicles outside China for the first time through distributor Gargash Prime Automotive in the UAE, offering 13 variants including the high-performance SU7 Ultra with 1,548 hp and sub-two-second acceleration to 62 mph.

Xiaomi has started international sales in the UAE through Gargash Prime Automotive, offering 13 variants across the SU7, YU7 and Skynomad lineups. The flagship SU7 Ultra produces 1,548 hp from three electric motors, accelerates to 62 mph in under two seconds and has a claimed top speed of 217 mph. nitial deliveries of four variants are scheduled for December 2026, with the remaining models following in February 2027.

Chinese giant Xiaomi has begun selling its electric vehicles outside China for the first time, choosing the UAE as the starting point for its international expansion. The company is entering the market through local distributor Gargash Prime Automotive, with its first customer deliveries scheduled for December 2026.and the Skynomad extended-range electric SUV. Gargash Prime Automotive is offering 13 variants, with the move marking an important step in Xiaomi’s ambition to become an international automotive brand.

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Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun previously confirmed that the company plans to enter Western car markets in 2027, with Europe among its intended destinations. The UAE is a notable first market, particularly for the SU7 Ultra, a high-performance electric sedan with a three-motor powertrain producing a combined 1,548 horsepower.is the performance flagship of Xiaomi’s electric vehicle lineup.

Its three high-torque electric motors deliver a combined 1,548 hp, allowing the sedan to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in less than two seconds. Xiaomi’s flagship model has a claimed top speed of 217 mph. Beyond straight-line acceleration, the SU7 Ultra features hardware intended for track driving.

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Its equipment includes carbon-ceramic brakes, a composite aerodynamic package and a large rear wing designed to generate additional downforce at speed,World’s largest electric cargo ship with 23.5 MWh battery set for maiden voyage The chassis has also been tuned for high-performance driving, with development work targeting the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany, one of the industry’s most demanding testing circuits. The car’s aerodynamic package has attracted attention, although some elements have also generated controversy among owners.a high-profile model for entering markets where premium sports cars and high-performance vehicles have an established customer base.

Furthermore, the SU7 Ultra will compete in a segment where buyers have access to established luxury and performance brands, while offering electric power and supercar-level acceleration. The initial delivery schedule covers the SU7 Standard and Ultra, YU7 Standard and Skynomad N70 Pro, with customer deliveries expected to begin in December 2026. Deliveries of the remaining variants are scheduled for February 2027.and performance cars to SUVs with extended-range powertrains.

The company has not yet disclosed a detailed timetable for introducing its vehicles in other Gulf markets, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The UAE launch also provides Xiaomi with an opportunity to test its international distribution strategy through an established local automotive partner before expanding into additional markets.

Xiaomi’s international ambitions come after a rapid expansion of its automotive business inThe planned 2027 expansion into Western markets will be a more demanding test, with Xiaomi needing to establish sales and service networks, meet local regulatory requirements and compete with automakers that have decades of experience in international markets. Bojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature.