Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Impressive Cameras and Leica Influence

The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro feature Leica-branded camera systems with impressive cameras, including Leica Summilux optics and a triple-camera setup. The cameras cover a wide focal length range, enabling versatile telephotography and close-up work. The telephoto lens proved surprisingly effective for capturing details and textures, even at closer distances.

The new Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro feature impressive cameras, due in large part to Leica ’s engineering expertise and Xiaomi ’s commitment to mobile photography. During extensive hands-on experiences in beautiful Vienna, Austria, I tested Leica ’s imaging influence, low-light performance, telephoto capabilities, battery life, and all the other features that help set the Xiaomi 17T Pro and its more affordable sibling apart from the competition.

The Xiaomi T Series sits below the company’s flagship lineup, but it occupies a particularly interesting position for photographers. The latest generation continues Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica Camera AG, bringing Leica-inspired optics, image processing, and creative shooting modes to a more accessible segment of the smartphone market





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Xiaomi Leica Smartphone Photography Camera Systems Focal Length Range Telephoto Lens Close-Up Work Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compositions Dedicated Camera Systems Competitive Advantage Versatility Intentional Imagery Visual Layers Distant Subjects Architectural Details Decorative Elements Environmental Textures Digital Zoom Competition Accessibility Shared Vision Dynamic Photos Leica Summilux Optics Versatile Telephotography Leica Live Moment Memory Capture Architectural Photography Landscape Photography Portrait Work Close-Up Work Texture Isolation Background Compression Minimum Focusing Distance High Resolution Optical Stabilization Compressed Compos

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