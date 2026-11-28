Lin Boqiang outlines four strategies to secure China's critical mineral supply chains amidst rising resource nationalism and surging AI-driven demand by 2040.

China's ability to secure the raw materials underpinning both the clean energy transition and the artificial intelligence boom is facing its most serious test yet. Lin Boqiang, chair professor at Xiamen University and researcher at its Belt and Road Research Institute, warns that the country's three-pronged overseas supply network is increasingly exposed to forces beyond its control. This network relies heavily on Africa's copper-cobalt belt, Southeast Asia's nickel resources, and South America's Lithium Triangle. Each region contributes disproportionately to global output, creating a single point of failure in the supply chain.

The core of this vulnerability lies in the geographic concentration of production. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounted for 73 percent of global cobalt mine production last year. Indonesia produces about two-thirds of the world's nickel, while the Lithium Triangle of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile holds approximately 43 percent of global lithium resources. This reliance on specific nations leaves supply chains highly vulnerable to policy shifts in these territories.

Also read Newcastle University Armstrong Building Renaming Debate Sparks Slavery Link Investigation

Resource-rich countries are now institutionalizing export restrictions rather than applying them on a case-by-case basis. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has implemented cobalt export quotas and banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrates. Indonesia has signaled plans to further reduce nickel ore production quotas. Zimbabwe has reaffirmed plans to completely ban lithium concentrate exports from January.

These actions reflect a broader trend where exporting nations seek to retain economic benefits and reduce strategic dependence on foreign processors. This shift changes the risk profile for Chinese overseas mining investors from episodic disruption to permanent structural uncertainty. Export restrictions are becoming written into law and applied systematically, similar to Indonesia's earlier nickel ore export ban that forced smelting investment onshore.

Critical minerals have become an arena of intense great-power competition. The United States raised Section 301 tariffs on China-made lithium-ion batteries for non-EV applications to 25 percent in January. This move adds significant geopolitical pressure to an already strained supply chain. The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act sets 2030 benchmarks for domestic extraction, processing, and recycling capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The EU Act caps reliance on any single non-EU country at 65 percent for each strategic raw material. These regulations aim to reduce strategic dependence on any single supplier, particularly China. The thresholds are designed to reduce dependence on China specifically and accelerate the regionalization of supply chains. The EU's battery passport requirement, taking effect in February 2027, will impose supply chain traceability requirements on certain battery categories.

Meanwhile, demand keeps climbing due to structural forces like carbon neutrality targets and data center power demand. The International Energy Agency projects global critical mineral demand will nearly double by 2040. Lithium demand is expected to more than triple, while nickel, graphite, and rare earths are projected to increase by 50 to 90 percent.

Gartner expects global data center power demand to reach 290 gigawatts by 2030, up from 132 gigawatts this year. AI infrastructure will drive long-term demand for lithium, copper, nickel, and rare earths. This surge in energy consumption for digital infrastructure creates unprecedented pressure on mineral extraction and processing capabilities.

The AI boom adds a second demand engine to the traditional energy transition drivers. Gartner's forecast implies sustained investment in uninterruptible power supplies, energy storage, and grid expansion. These technologies consume lithium, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements. This changes the demand calculus significantly for global mineral markets.

Overseas mining projects face increasingly stringent environmental, social, and governance requirements. These include carbon accounting tied to smart mining operations and the EU's battery passport requirement. Such measures impose supply chain traceability requirements on certain battery categories. These regulatory changes raise compliance costs for Chinese investors and exporters.

The EU battery passport will require detailed tracking of materials from source to final product. This transparency requirement challenges the efficiency of existing supply chains that may lack integrated digital tracking systems. Compliance with these rules represents a fixed cost increase for overseas mining projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lin Boqiang proposes four responses to these challenges. First, China must diversify resource supplies to reduce reliance on any single region. Second, the country should improve financial risk-sharing mechanisms to stabilize investments. Third, integrating digital technologies into mining can enhance efficiency and compliance.

Fourth, building cross-border metal recycling networks offers a sustainable alternative to primary extraction. Retired EVs, wind turbines, and solar modules will become sources of recoverable high-grade metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. This concept, often referred to as urban mining, recognizes that primary mining alone cannot secure supply at acceptable cost.

Deepening bilateral currency cooperation can also help mitigate financial risks associated with overseas investments. The push for yuan-denominated mining finance signals that China sees dollar-denominated mining finance as a vulnerability. Companies with upstream ambitions should assess alternative jurisdictions like Guinea, Mali, and Kazakhstan.

Battery makers and their suppliers should map their supply chains now to meet traceability requirements. The February 2027 deadline for the EU battery passport is firm. Treating compliance as a last-mile problem will likely result in significant disruptions to operations and market access.

The article's framework points to concrete areas of activity for industry players. Companies should evaluate recycling as a supply source, not just a sustainability initiative. The volume of end-of-life clean energy equipment is still small relative to primary demand but will grow materially through the 2030s.

Metrics worth watching include the International Energy Agency's next Global Critical Minerals Outlook. Gartner's data center power forecasts serve as a proxy for AI-driven mineral demand. Any formalization of Indonesia's planned nickel ore quota reductions will also impact global prices.

China's critical minerals strategy is shifting from acquisition to resilience. Diversifying sources, financializing risk, and building circular supply networks are necessary because export controls and geopolitical competition have made the old playbook unreliable. This transition marks a fundamental change in how China approaches resource security.