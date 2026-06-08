Xi visits North Korea for first time in 7 years

On the heels of his separate summits in Beijing with the US and Russian presidents, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday for his first visit to the country in seven years. CNN’s Steven Jiang explains why the rare trip matters.

On the heels of his separate summits in Beijing with the US and Russian presidents, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday for his first visit to the country in seven years.

CNN's Steven Jiang explains why the rare trip matters. CNN's Steven Jiang explains why the rare trip matters. A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alerts across the region and prompting coastal evacuations.

Iran fired ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Sunday night, the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Last week, Iran threatened to attack Israel directly if Israel struck Beirut. Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports on this breaking news.

Loud explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Monday, after Israel confirmed it has struck targets in western and central Iran. It came hours after Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the ground in Tehran with the permission of the government. CNN maintains full editorial control of our reports.

The renewed war with Israel has divided opinions on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as Isobel Yeung found while reporting in Lebanon. The Trump administration projected the US-Iran war would be over in weeks shortly after it began February 28, but it has now stretched to 100 days. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the"sticking points" and the"main problem" of negotiating a peace deal with the United States.

CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports. At least one person was killed and several wounded in Kochav Yair in central Israel, according to emergency responders. Police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack after they"neutralized" the suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Korea says nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable' ahead of visit by China's XiKim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, says Pyongyang 'will not tolerate any threats.'

Read more »

North Korea calls US push for its denuclearization an 'anachronistic dreams'The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a U.S. push for denuclearization of North Korea “anachronistic dreams.'

Read more »

World News Digest: Xi Visits North Korea, Notre Dame Excavation, and Other Global HeadlinesA roundup of world news including a rare China-North Korea summit, a major archaeological find under Notre Dame, a whale encounter in Chile, viral trends in Argentina, and health and environment reports.

Read more »

Chinese leader Xi heads to North Korea for closely watched talks with KimChinese President Xi Jinping is set to travel to Pyongyang in his first visit in seven years, a trip likely meant to reassert China’s unique influence over North Korea in return for providing economic and political benefits.

Read more »