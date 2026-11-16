Xi, Trump, and Putin to Hold Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin will meet in Shenzhen to discuss world peace and nuclear stability, excluding Ukraine tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to convene for the first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week. The leaders will hold in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations.

Trilateral Meeting Details and Agenda

The summit is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit in the southern Chinese city. Both the Kremlin and the White House have previously confirmed the three-way meeting.

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US officials stated that President Trump plans to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran. However, he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine during these talks.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed the details during a news briefing in Beijing. She noted that this will be the first face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States. Mao described the event as having groundbreaking significance for global stability.

Stakeholder Positions on Regional Conflicts

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier revealed that President Xi showed irritation during a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up. Steinmeier told ARD that Xi explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict.

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According to Steinmeier, Xi insisted that Europeans must also be at the table to address the issues arising from the war in Ukraine. This stance aligns with Beijing's desire to keep the broader geopolitical discussion focused on major-power relations rather than regional European disputes.

The exclusion of Ukraine from the agenda suggests a strategic decision to focus on nuclear issues and general strategic stability. This approach aims to manage differences and stabilize relations among the three nuclear-armed powers without getting entangled in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Nuclear Disarmament and UN Involvement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations is prepared to support any denuclearisation effort that may arise from the summit. Guterres spoke in Manila on Monday, emphasizing the need for multilateral cooperation on this critical issue.

The UN has long advocated nuclear disarmament, warning that rising geopolitical tension and growing rivalry among major powers have fueled global nuclear risks. China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.

Edgard Kagan, a former senior Biden White House official for East Asia now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that Chinese leaders dislike the framing of being a major nuclear power subject to similar restrictions. Kagan stated that China does not want arms control discussions with the United States, let alone a trilateral format.

Diplomatic Expectations and Related Issues

A senior Trump administration official said officials do not expect to get to any kind of agreement on nuclear issues. However, the official added that it is time for China to step up and talk about the topic of global security.

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The meeting would be Trump's latest in a series of diplomatic spectacles over his nearly six years as US president. These include prior meetings with Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, none of which produced a breakthrough.

Tesla mogul Elon Musk is expected to accompany Trump for the summit, but will not participate in trilateral talks. The presence of high-profile figures like Musk highlights the global attention surrounding this diplomatic event.

Nvidia Executive and Trade Tensions

Trump is not expected to bring up the topic of Alice Huang, a businesswoman whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised national security concerns. US officials said on Friday that the issue would not be raised during the summit.

The meeting will come just days after Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, capping a spectacular fall from the chip industry's heights. Semiconductors have been a major flash point in US-China relations, but the US president is not expected to raise the latest issue with Xi for now.

A second US official added that they do not expect the president to raise the Alice Huang issue. When it comes to national security matters and examinations, the US is not likely to read the Chinese in on these specific investigations at this moment.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States serves the interests of all three countries. The meeting meets the expectations of the international community and helps stabilize the global situation.