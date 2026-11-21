Presidents Xi, Trump and Putin gathered in Shenzhen, signaling the decline of Pax Americana. Democracies lost representation as Trump aligned with autocrats, leaving Ukraine vulnerable.

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin convened in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, marking a historic and ominous shift in global geopolitical dynamics. The meeting symbolized the visible unwinding of the Pax Americana order that has dominated the world since the end of the Cold War almost forty years ago. Instead of the United States leading the global stage, the American President shared the spotlight with two other powerful leaders whose regimes are defined by authoritarian control.

The Big Three Meeting Signals Autocratic Shift

The gathering of these three leaders was widely interpreted as a confirmation that the current century is defined by the uninterrupted march of autocrats. This geopolitical reality leaves democratic nations increasingly marginalized and behind the curve of global power. The event served as a grand showcase for dictators, particularly benefiting Vladimir Putin, for whom the invitation represented an early Christmas present. For decades, Putin has sought to restore Russia to the front rank of world powers following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

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During the summit, Putin sat on equal terms with the two most powerful men on the planet, a visual triumph for the Kremlin. However, this status is heavily contradicted by Russia's actual geopolitical strength. The Russian economy is currently smaller than that of Britain and remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Furthermore, the Russian military has struggled to defeat Ukraine, a significantly smaller adversary, and the nation faces a free-falling population. Despite these structural weaknesses, Russia maintains superpower status due to its vast landmass spanning eleven time zones and its possession of the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

Trump Lobbying Secured Putin Inclusion at Summit

The inclusion of Putin at the table was largely driven by Donald Trump, who pressed the Russian leader's case despite Xi Jinping's initial reluctance. Xi showed his true feelings through diplomatic protocol; while he greeted Trump personally on the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport with a flypast of jet fighters, he sent a functionary to welcome Putin. This functionary was notably tall, a detail that emphasized Putin's smaller stature and was deemed too embarrassing for Kremlin-controlled Russian television to broadcast.

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Domestic media in Russia framed the Shenzhen summit as a new Yalta, referencing the famous February 1945 meeting between Winston Churchill, Franklin D Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin. However, the comparison is flawed. The original Yalta Summit involved leaders of allied powers who had defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. In stark contrast, two of the three leaders in Shenzhen are engaged in unwinnable wars with no immediate spoils to divide. The imagery, however, successfully conveyed Putin's preferred narrative of restored global importance.

Xi Jinping Projects Stability and Global Dominance

The summit also served as a significant propaganda victory for Xi Jinping, cementing China's status as a central global power. Xi presided over the meeting from an enormous round table, with Trump to his left and Putin to his right, appearing as the arbiter of world affairs. He presented a reassuring, reliable, and undemonstrative image, contrasting sharply with aggressive Russia and unpredictable America. This stability was highly appealing to the Chinese propaganda machine and reinforced Beijing's narrative of orderly governance.

For the democracies of the world, the outcome of the Shenzhen meeting was negligible. The United States, under Trump, acted as the facilitator for this autocratic showcase rather than a champion of democratic values. Trump publicly lauded Putin, referring to the Russian leader who has sent hundreds of thousands of soldiers to their deaths in Ukraine as his friend. He also praised Xi as a close partner in managing global affairs, failing to pressure either leader on critical human rights or military issues.

Europe Isolated as Trump Abandons Ukraine Support

Notably, European leaders were absent from the summit in China. The European coalition remains isolated in Berlin, attempting to fill the void left by the United States. Trump has largely abandoned support for Ukraine, a move that is often underappreciated by the international community. He did not press Putin to make concessions for peace in Ukraine, nor did he demand an end to Russian aid to Iran. Instead, Trump dismissed this aid as small, signaling a significant retreat from previous American foreign policy commitments.

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The absence of European representation highlights the growing fragmentation of the Western alliance. With Trump prioritizing his personal relationships with authoritarian leaders over traditional democratic alliances, the geopolitical landscape has shifted dramatically. The meeting in Shenzhen did not produce any substantive agreements for democracy, leaving the world to navigate a new era defined by the unchecked power of autocrats and the declining influence of liberal democracies.