Xi Jinping Warns Trump of Risk of War Between US and China

Xi Jinping has greeted Donald Trump with an ominous warning about the risk of war between the US and China, as the two leaders sat down for crunch talks in Beijing.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months of Xi Jinping has greeted Donald Trump with an ominous warning about the risk of war between the US and China , as the two leaders sat down for crunch talks in Beijing.

Trump had been dazzled moments earlier by the full red-carpet treatment laid on by his Chinese host, lavished with imperial pomp rarely afforded a US leader as he was met by goose-stepping troops, thundering cannons and flag-waving children. But as the pair took their seats opposite each other in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, Xi opened with a loaded reference to the so-called 'Thucydides Trap.

' The phrase refers to the ancient Greek historian Thucydides' account of Athens and Sparta, and describes the danger of conflict when an established power feels threatened by a rising civilization. 'The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the US overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm?

' Xi asked Trump across the table. Trump, seemingly unfazed by the portentous framing, was effusive in return and praised the pageantry of his welcome, calling it 'an honor like few have ever seen before', and singling out the 'happy and beautiful' children for special praise. He told Xi: 'It's an honor to be with you, it's an honor to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.

' It is Trump's first face-to-face with Xi since the Iran war erupted on February 28. Trump walked over to Xi, who was waiting by the steps, and the pair shook hands, with Trump warmly patting the Chinese leader's hand as they exchanged a few words. The mood appeared upbeat as American business leaders were met by reporters as they left the Great Hall after the initial talks.

Tesla boss Elon Musk, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and Apple's Tim Cook were spotted filing down the steps toward their bus.

'Wonderful,' Musk declared. Asked what had been achieved, the world's richest man replied: 'Many good things.

' Cook flashed a peace sign followed by a thumbs up, while Huang told the press gaggle: 'Meetings went well. Mr Xi and President Trump were incredible.

' The President's motorcade swept into Tiananmen Square at 10.01am Thursday almost exactly on schedule, with Trump emerging moments later in his signature dark suit and red tie to a blaring military fanfare. He walked over to Xi, who was waiting by the steps, and the pair shook hands, with Trump affectionately patting the Chinese leader's hand as they exchanged a few words.

Xi, accompanied by Trump, then worked the front row of the heavyweight US delegation lined up on the steps, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The two leaders then mounted a red and gold dais as a military band struck up the Star Spangled Banner and troops in full ceremonial dress marched past.

US President Donald Trump (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) greet children waving Chinese and US national flags and flowers during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) greet children waving Chinese and US national flags and flowers during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 1





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Politics China US Xi Jinping Donald Trump Thucydides Trap Iran War Tesla Nvidia Apple China-US Relations Tiananmen Square Great Hall Of The People Red-Carpet Treatment Military Fanfare Thundering Cannon Salutes Goose-Stepping Troops Flag-Waving Children Peace Sign Thumbs Up Military Band Ceremonial Dress Star Spangled Banner

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