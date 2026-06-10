Xi Jinping Urges Kim Jong-un to Deepen Military Cooperation

Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party chief, visited North Korea and urged counterpart Kim Jong-un to consider deepening cooperation with his country on military affairs. Xi Jinping emphasized his intention to generate win-win outcomes in their bilateral relationship. On the other hand, Kim Jong-un emphasized 'cooperation' in areas of economy, trade, infrastructure, science and technology, education and cultural exchanges.

The Chinese government news agency Xinhua detailed in its coverage of dictator Xi Jinping 's visit to North Korea that the Communist Party chief urged counterpart Kim Jong-un to consider deepening cooperation with his country on ' military affairs ,' among other issues.

Xi conducted a brief visit to Pyongyang on Monday and Tuesday, departing North Korea on Tuesday after being honored with a Kim family banquet and organized throngs of people cheering him on. In remarks shared by Chinese and North Korean state media, Xi emphasized his intention to generate 'win-win' outcomes in their bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized 'cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, infrastructure, science and technology, education, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.





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