President Xi Jinping appeared to reject Vladimir Putin's handshake at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, creating space for Peng Liyuan as Trump and Xi prepared for historic nuclear discussions.

President Xi Jinping appeared to snub Vladimir Putin during a high-profile gathering at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, creating a moment that dominated international diplomatic attention. The Russian leader was seen approaching US President Donald Trump for a warm handshake before the group posed for photographs, but Xi Jinping seemingly rejected the gesture from his long-time counterpart. This unusual diplomatic slight occurred just ahead of a historic trilateral meeting scheduled for Thursday, where the three leaders will discuss critical issues including nuclear weapon limitations and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Diplomatic Snub During Group Photography

Footage from the event shows Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Donald Trump as they exchanged pleasantries prior to taking their positions for a group photo. However, the Chinese president appeared to ignore Putin, leading to a scene where Xi Jinping ushered the Russian leader away from Trump. In a move that many observers interpreted as a humiliating blow to the Russian president, Xi Jinping made space for his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan, who stood between Xi and Putin. Xi turned his back on Putin to speak with Trump, leaving the Russian leader standing alone for a significant portion of the photo opportunity.

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Airport Welcomes Signal Strategic Priorities

The contrast in treatment was evident earlier on the same day when Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump on the runway at Shenzhen Airport. This marked the first time the Chinese president had welcomed a visiting leader at the airport since taking office, a rare honor that reciprocated a gesture Trump made when Xi visited the United States in September. Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colorful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags. Xi stated that he looked forward to in-depth exchanges with Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global order.

Trilateral Meeting Agendas and Nuclear Talks

The upcoming trilateral meeting on Thursday will be the first time Putin and Trump have seen each other since the Russia-US summit in Alaska last year. President Trump has signaled that he intends to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and ending the war in Ukraine, which began in 2019 with Russia's invasion. Trump told reporters that the conflict is very close to resolution, noting that deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month have created an opening. Putin described the world as turbulent but expressed hope that disagreements could be addressed by sitting at the table, expecting significant benefits from the upcoming talks.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

While Trump aims for substantive breakthroughs, analysts remain cautious about the outcomes, with some noting that the war in Ukraine was not originally on the agenda. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that Trump is serious about meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve tensions, though no specific date was confirmed for that encounter. Kremlin senior aide Yury Ushakov stated that Putin and Trump will meet, possibly at tonight's gala dinner, ensuring a substantive conversation regardless of the setting. Meanwhile, Trump is also scheduled to meet with Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney during his stay in China.

Real-World Impact and Future Diplomatic Steps

The potential resolution of the war in Ukraine and limits on nuclear weapons would have profound implications for global security and international markets. The unprecedented nature of the trilateral meeting suggests a shift in diplomatic engagement strategies among the world's major powers. As the leaders prepare for the formal talks on Thursday, the world watches to see if the initial diplomatic friction between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will impact the substance of the negotiations. The outcome of these discussions could redefine strategic relationships in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.