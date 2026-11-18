President Xi Jinping appeared to reject a handshake from Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, making space for his wife Peng Liyuan before a historic trilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin faced a noticeable diplomatic snub from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday. The incident occurred ahead of a historic trilateral meeting scheduled for Thursday, which will feature discussions between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China regarding nuclear arms limits and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Photo Session Snub Highlights Tensions

Xi Jinping appeared to reject a handshake from Vladimir Putin as they approached their positions for a group photograph. Instead of engaging with the Russian leader, Xi gestured for Putin to move aside to create space for his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan. This action effectively separated Putin from Donald Trump, who had approached the Russian president to exchange pleasantries and shake hands before the photo session.

Also read Trump Greeted by Xi at APEC Shenzhen Summit Ahead of Russia Meeting

Footage from the event showed Putin standing alone while Xi turned his back to the Russian president to speak directly with Donald Trump. The visual contrast in body language sparked significant commentary regarding the shifting dynamics of international relations. This marked the first time since the Russia-US summit in Alaska last year that Putin and Trump have been seen together in such a formal setting.

Diplomatic Protocols at Shenzhen Airport

The disparity in treatment began even before the summit venue, as Xi personally welcomed Donald Trump at the runway of Shenzhen Airport. This rare honor, not seen since Xi took office, was a reciprocal gesture for the welcome Trump provided during Xi's visit to the US in September. Xi quoted state news agency Xinhua to say he appreciated the grand welcoming ceremony held by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews.

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In contrast, Xi did not greet Vladimir Putin at the airport despite their longstanding historical friendship. Upon arriving, Trump saluted while standing alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving Chinese and American flags. Xi told Trump he looked forward to in-depth exchanges on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global order.

Nuclear and Ukraine Discussions in Focus

The upcoming trilateral meeting is expected to address the limitation of nuclear weapons and the prospect of ending the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Trump has signaled an improvised approach to diplomacy, stating he believes the conflict is close to a resolution due to the high monthly casualties reported by Russian forces.

While Trump's aides previously indicated that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda, the US President contradicted this on Tuesday. Putin described the world as turbulent but expressed optimism that disagreements could be addressed by sitting at the table. He stated he expected significant potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral talks.

Additional Diplomatic Meetings Scheduled

Beyond the main trilateral talks, Trump is scheduled to meet separately with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his stay in China. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that Trump is serious about meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve tensions, although no specific date was set for that encounter.

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Kremlin senior aide Yury Ushakov indicated that Putin and Trump might meet at a gala dinner on Wednesday evening. Ushakov assured that a substantive conversation would occur regardless of the setting, whether seated or standing. Analysts generally do not expect substantive breakthroughs during the Thursday session, but the mere fact of the gathering represents a significant diplomatic shift.