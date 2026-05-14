Xi Jinping issues ominous warning to Donald Trump on China-US showdown

Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, delivered a stern warning to Donald Trump in a face-to-face summit between the two leaders, expressing concern over the escalating tensions between the US and China.

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Xi Jinping has greeted Donald Trump with an ominous warning about the risk of war between the US and China, as the two leaders sat down for crunch talks in Beijing. Trump had been dazzled moments earlier by the full red-carpet treatment laid on by his Chinese host, lavished with imperial pomp rarely afforded a US leader as he was met by goose-stepping troops, thundering cannons and flag-waving children.

But as the pair took their seats opposite each other in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, Xi opened with a loaded reference to the so-called 'Thucydides Trap.

' The phrase refers to the ancient Greek historian Thucydides' account of Athens and Sparta, and describes the danger of conflict when an established power feels threatened by a rising civilization. 'The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the US overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm?

' Xi asked Trump across the table. Trump, seemingly unfazed by the portentous framing, was effusive in return and praised the pageantry of his welcome, calling it 'an honor like few have ever seen before', and singling out the 'happy and beautiful' children for special praise. He told Xi: 'It's an honor to be with you, it's an honor to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.

' It is Trump's first face-to-face with Xi since the Iran war erupted on February 28. Trump walked over to Xi, who was waiting by the steps, and the pair shook hands, with Trump warmly patting the Chinese leader's hand as they exchanged a few words. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. Photos by Mark Lennihan/Pool/AP. Tips for National Herald Article Writing [No error]





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