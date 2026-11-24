Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and protection of civilians while reaffirming Beijing's commitment to a two-state solution during a UN address.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed a critical UN gathering on Monday, urging an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza while demanding the protection of civilians involved in the ongoing conflict. Speaking at a session commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi Jinping emphasized that Beijing remains firmly committed to a diplomatic resolution based on the two-state solution. The Chinese leader stated that the Palestinian question continues to lie at the very heart of the broader Middle East issue, requiring undivided international attention.

Core Demands for Diplomatic Resolution

Xi Jinping explicitly opposed any land grabs or actions that violate the rights of Palestinians, calling for a sustained halt to hostilities to allow for humanitarian relief. He stressed that current tensions in the region must not divert the international community's focus from the core Palestinian issue. The Chinese President identified the preservation of the two-state solution as the primary key to resolving the dispute, advocating for the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel.

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Regarding the governance of the occupied West Bank and postwar reconstruction in Gaza, Xi Jinping outlined the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine. He argued that this approach is essential for sustainable stability, opposing any external actions that infringe upon Palestinian rights or seize territory. The statement served as a direct rebuke to policies that he views as obstructing peace and undermining the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Context

The address comes against a backdrop of intensifying violence since October 2023, when the Israeli army and illegal settlers escalated attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank. Xi Jinping highlighted that these ongoing actions have resulted in significant casualties and detentions, citing Palestinian figures that report more than 1,220 Palestinians killed. The data also indicates that approximately 13,750 individuals have been wounded, while over 26,000 people have been detained during this period of heightened conflict.

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Xi Jinping urged the international community to translate its verbal commitments into concrete actions that support Palestine and ensure civilian safety. He reiterated that justice must prevail, stating that it cannot be absent from diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. Beijing positions itself as a consistent advocate for international law, pledging to work with other nations to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The call for a ceasefire carries significant weight for the millions of civilians affected by the ongoing war in Gaza and the West Bank. By emphasizing the protection of civilians, Xi Jinping aims to pressure global powers to enforce humanitarian standards and halt military operations that cause widespread displacement. The Chinese President's message reinforces Beijing's stance that military solutions are insufficient and that political dialogue remains the only viable path forward.

Looking ahead, the international community faces the challenge of mobilizing resources for postwar reconstruction and establishing a governance framework in Gaza. Xi Jinping's insistence on Palestinians governing Palestine suggests a preference for indigenous leadership structures over imposed international administrations. As the UN continues its discussions, the focus remains on whether member states will align with Beijing's call for a two-state solution to restore long-term peace and stability in the region.