An analysis of the geopolitical shift observed at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, where President Xi Jinping hosted Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The visual symbolism at the opening of the APEC summit in Shenzhen signaled a profound shift in global power dynamics. President Xi Jinping stood beside US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, overseeing their handshake with an expression of approval that observers interpreted as a assertion of Chinese supremacy.

The Shift in Global Power Dynamics

Donald Trump greeted Vladimir Putin with unexpected warmth, describing the Russian leader as his friend and asking rhetorically who Putin was upon entering the room. This display of familiarity with a pariah state leader drew immediate outrage from senior US officials, including former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro, who called the greeting nauseating and a pandering to an autocrat leading a brutal invasion. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping appeared to revel in the moment, as the image of the two Western-aligned leaders seeking his favor contrasted sharply with the traditional posture of American dominance.

Also read Xi Jinping Snubs Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen Ahead of Trump Meeting

In the decades following the end of the Second World War in 1945, the United States remained the world's dominant power, occasionally challenged by Moscow but never overshadowed. China, at that time, was desperately poor and held little geopolitical weight. However, the arrangement at the summit placed the American and Russian presidents at a symbolic distance from Xi Jinping, with one seated on his left and the other on his right, resembling supplicants vying for the approval of the Chinese leader.

Trump's Rhetoric and Political Implications

Donald Trump's behavior at the summit reflected his known admiration for strongman politics and his desire to play that role himself. He framed the interaction as an honor to be friends with Xi Jinping, effectively positioning the United States and Russia as subordinate rulers traveling to seek Chinese guidance on resolving their respective conflicts. This dynamic has sparked discontent among advisers in Trump's entourage, who are unhappy with the optics of a visit that portrays America as the number two power, though many appear prepared to tolerate these shortcomings for the remainder of the two-year term.

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The political vulnerability of Donald Trump is heightened by economic sensitivities, particularly regarding China. China accounts for a third of global manufacturing and is a massive trading partner for the United States. The devastating midterm elections demonstrated Trump's exposure to voter anger over economic costs, such as rising petrol prices linked to the war with Iran. Chinese President Xi Jinping faces no such electoral constraints, allowing him to relentlessly expand manufacturing capacity for essential goods ranging from cheap plastics to electric cars and computers.

Geopolitical Conflicts and Trade Realities

The summit took place against the backdrop of ongoing global conflicts, with America involved in tensions with Iran and Russia engaged in a deep conflict in Ukraine. Despite the violence, including reports of atrocities and the kidnapping of 20,000 children in Ukraine, the three leaders issued a peace declaration. China continues to build its offensive capacity and conducts espionage operations while using these conflicts to boost its global influence, with Chinese weapons and technology supporting Russia's war effort and providing intelligence to Iran.

No significant business deals or tariff breakthroughs were announced during the summit, surprisingly avoiding the economic chaos that characterized Trump's previous trade policies. The omission of tariff discussions suggests a strategic avoidance of measures that could trigger a trade war, which would harm both nations. As China maintains peace while other nations engage in conflict, it positions itself as a central hub in a chaotic world, leveraging its industrial might to secure a dominant position on the international stage for years to come.