Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin's Back-to-Back Summits Highlight Beijing's Global Influence

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Beijing, China on May 20. The visit primarily serves to strengthen ties and project Chinese global influence. Xi welcomed Putin only days after hosting US President Donald Trump, and their agenda centers on energy and security. Experts say the back-to-back summits highlight Beijing's growing role as an international superpower.

Xi Jinping took a veiled swipe at Donald Trump at the start of Putin's visit to Beijing today by declaring China and Russia would stand up to 'bullying'.

The Chinese president said the two countries should oppose 'all unilateral bullying and actions that reverse history.

' The visit primarily serves to strengthen ties and project Chinese global influence. Experts say the back-to-back summits highlight Beijing's growing role as an international superpower. Xi and Putin's agenda centers on energy and security, but they also need to prop up their images at home. Xi welcomed Putin only days after hosting US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin said there was no point comparing the ceremony in China for the visits of President Putin and President Trump, and that people should focus on the content





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Xi Jinping Russian President Vladimir Putin Beijing Back-To-Back Summits China/Russia Relations Optimics Matter Russia-China Ties China-US Relations Friendship Treaty Energy Cooperation Economic Ties

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