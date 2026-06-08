Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un Strengthen Cooperation in Pyongyang

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscored their commitment to deepen cooperation in a rare visit to Pyongyang, as Xi sought to reassert Beijing's unique influence over its socialist neighbor.

SEOUL, South Korea — Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscored their commitment to deepen cooperation in a rare visit to Pyongyang, as Xi sought to reassert Beijing’s unique influence over its socialist neighbor .

The leaders exchanged views on a wide range of areas, including trade, agriculture, construction, and technology. Kim described Xi's visit as 'unbreakable' and emphasized the 'unchanging strategic choice' of North Korea in consolidating a new era of friendship with China. The summit had significant ramifications on bilateral ties and beyond, as both countries seek to fully restore their traditional alliance in the face of separate confrontations with the US.

Xi Jinping held talks with Kim Jong Un at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, where they discussed the reopening of flight and train services as a chance to expand people-to-people exchanges. Xi offered Kim economic aid packages, including shipments of rice and fertilizers, a resumption of Chinese group tourism to North Korea, and joint economic projects. Xi could also refrain from pressing Kim on the issue of denuclearization, focusing instead on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The leaders also discussed China's role in supplying troops and weapons to support Russia's war against Ukraine, and North Korea's economic and military assistance from Russia. The two-way trade volume between China and North Korea last year recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and direct flights and passenger trains resumed this year. Xi said that both nations should use the reopening of flight and train services as a chance to expand people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders also discussed the 65th anniversary of the signing of a mutual defense treaty between the two countries





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China-North Korea Relations Xi Jinping-Kim Jong Un Summit Deepening Cooperation Unique Influence Socialist Neighbor Bilateral Ties Separate Confrontations US Russia Ukraine Trade Volume Direct Flights People-To-People Exchanges Economic Aid Joint Economic Projects Denuclearization Peace And Stability

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