XG World Tour: The Core North America Dates Revealed

Check out the upcoming Dates for the North American leg of the XG World Tour: The Core

NEWS TEXT:, , aka Xtraordinary Genes, announced the dates for the North American leg of their second world tour on Thursday (May 21). The seven-show winter 2026 run of the XG WORLD TOUR : THE CORE has been scheduled to kick off on Nov. 3 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The tour will then move on to November gigs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Hamilton, Ontario, Newark, N.J. and Dallas before winding down on Nov. 22 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Chance the Rapper Performs Stirring Muhammad Ali Tribute 'I Was a Rock' at Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting on May 27 at 10 a.m. local time and a general onsale for the dates will begin on May 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with ticket information, which dropped on Jan. 23 of this year. The tour began with a run of February shows in their native Japan and the North American gigs will mark XG’s first U.S. tour since they made history last April as the only Japanese artist to perform at Coachella.

The group — comprised of members JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA — will be back in the U.S. on Aug. 8 when they perform at the 2026showing Asian bands at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. , where they will take the stage alongside KATSEYE, South Korean rapper Dabin.kr, R&B singer-songwriter UMI, K-pop boy band LNGSHOT, South Korean girl group KiiKiii and others





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XG World Tour The Core North American Tour Japanese Artist Coachella Asian Bands

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